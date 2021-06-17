International
Biden finds his comfort zone on the world stage on his first international trip as president
Traveling around Europe over the past week, Biden found his reputation as the foreign policy wise man who preceded him – even at Windsor Castle, whose invader has met her share of world leaders.
It was clear at almost every stop along the way that after five months he focused almost exclusively on pressing domestic worries, Biden was finally in his comfort zone. He kept to himself with a seasoned trusted air that new presidents rarely possess, a fluency on the world stage that was among his biggest cards in his race for the White House.
“I know we make foreign policy be that great, great skill, and somehow it’s like a secret code,” Biden said. “All foreign policy is an extension of personal relationships. It’s the way human nature works.”
However, his premise will be tested in the coming months of his presidency as the Biden doctrine takes on a sharper picture and the relationship he is building with Putin and other world leaders develops. His decision to open a dialogue with his Russian opponent will be subject to considerable scrutiny, the outcome of which will help shape his presidency.
“This is not a kumbaya moment,” Biden said, reflecting on his talks with Putin. “But it is clearly not in anyone’s interest – your country or mine – for us to be in a situation where there is a new cold war.”
In his element
However, compared to his former boss, Barack Obama, Biden seemed to like the hours of summit talks and the withdrawals that most presidents would eventually dread. Conversations with his European counterparts, where he was in the spotlight, seemed to have more appeal than those waiting for him to return home with a split Congress that had complicated his agenda.
He was nearly three hours late at a press conference in Brussels, packed with nearly a dozen NATO heads of state eager to make his recognition. He conducted individual conversations with each of them.
“We have done a lot of work done on this trip,” Biden said, with an air of satisfaction in the early ties he formed on his presidency’s first international trip.
The results of that particular brand of diplomacy were easier to reveal during Biden’s stops at the G7 and NATO – where Western leaders were eager to wait for him in their ranks – than with Putin, with whom he said had finished things to talk about after two hours.
“President Biden is an experienced statesman,” Putin said through a translator at his news conference an hour after their summit. “And in that, he’s very different from President Trump.”
In reality, Biden’s meeting with Putin may have been the least important meeting on his European agenda this week. The end result evolves more around the decisions Putin chooses to make, but will test whether Biden can do what he saved from his four predecessors in the Oval Office and stabilize relations with Russia.
“We will be able to look back, look ahead, and three to six months and say, ‘Did the things we agree to sit and work on work?’ “This will be proof,” Biden said. “I am not sitting here saying that because the president and I agreed that we would do these things that would suddenly work.”
An added focus on China
In the heated G7 talks, Biden became strong in his demands that the world’s democracies speak out against human rights abuses. He received push from some of the group, including the German chancellor and Italian prime minister, whose countries and economies are most intertwined with Beijing.
In NATO, China was mentioned in the final communiqué for the first time as the defense alliance grows increasingly wary that its military capability could be challenged.
In theory, Biden’s thematic framework for his journey – democracy versus autocracy – can be applied to Russia and China alike. But in reality, few US officials believe that Putin’s administration by Russia offers an attractive alternative to democracy. The country is no longer ranked in the top 10 economies in the world. Instead, relatively cheap ways of shaking the West – such as election interference and cyber warfare – are pushing relations with the United States to a low ebb.
The more China they look at with greater concern, as power becomes more centralized, human rights are ignored, and military provocations increase.
“As I told (Chinese President) Xi Jinping myself, I’m not looking for conflict,” Biden said of his Chinese counterpart, whose name came up during almost every stop on his European tour. “Where we can cooperate, we will cooperate. Where we disagree, I will express it sincerely.”
Xi’s presence depends on Biden’s journey
Tellings says that in his meeting with the Queen, the other leader she asked Biden was Xi – who was not on his official agenda this week.
That is likely to change the next time Biden travels abroad, which is currently expected in November for the G20 summit in Rome (he could, in theory, add more trips before that). China is a member of the larger group, giving Biden a chance to meet Xi face to face.
Of all the world leaders Biden has encountered over the years – including those he has encountered in Europe this week – Xi is the one he has spent the most time with. When the two were vice presidents of their respective nations, Biden was sent to take the temperature of a man who was expected to eventually lead the country.
Biden loves to remember the thousands of miles they had traveled together in those days. At the time, few in Washington expected Biden to also be in charge by the end of the decade.
Now that he is, Biden is bringing to spend the four decades he has spent near – but not quite – the center of American foreign relations, going on the dark travels of the congressional delegation or being sent by Obama to be engaged in unpleasant diplomacy.
But he is also bringing the sense of the birth and optics of a politician, aware that even repeating a message like “America is back” over and over again – as he did this week – can sometimes be quite compelling.
But he did not apologize for approaching the world pragmatically and openly. Instead, he described an entrenched approach to delivering his time and attention to leaders who, like him, are politicians at heart.
“I have seen that it matters to almost every world leader – no matter where they are from – how they are perceived, how they stand in the world,” Biden said before boarding his plane to Washington. “Matters is important to them.”
