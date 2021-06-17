A bloodless air battle takes place around Taiwan this week as US and Chinese forces train for war

F-15C Eagles Air Force Eagles and an E-3 Sentry aircraft assigned to the 18th Wing Flight formation … [+] after participating in the WestPac Rumrunner exercise, from Kadena Air Base, Japan, on October 16, 2020.

Chinese Air Force on Wednesday has grown up a record 28 fighter jets in Taiwan’s air defense identification area.

On Thursday, the U.S. Air Force and Navy responded in their own way, listing no less than four surveillance aircraft in the airspace around Taiwan.

The Chinese mission was a reminder of the threat that China’s main foreign policy goal was to unify the territory and Taiwan … by invading island democracy and undoubtedly killing tens of thousands of people.

The U.S. mission accompanied by continued deployments by U.S. Navy aircraft carriers, corvettes and submarines is a reminder that its still U.S. policy to protect Taiwan from its oppressive authoritarian neighbor.

The Chinas air operation on Wednesday was impressive in scale and composition. Two early KJ-500 radar warning planes sang southeast of the outskirts of Guangdong province and held the station in southern Taiwan as 26 fighters, bombers and submarine aircraft raised their types.

Sixteen J-11 and J-16 fighters formed a barrier between Taiwan and radar aircraft as a formation including four H-6 bombers, one Y-8 sub-fighter and four J-16s surrounded in southern Taiwan, then turned north to edge the east coast countries.

If this maneuver sounds familiar, it is essential to war plans in Chinas. Both the Chinese navy and the Chinese air force aim to break through Taiwanese, American and Japanese defenses in order to encircle Taiwan and threaten the country from the east, where its defenses may be lighter than in the west.

There are two ways to penetrate. One, crashes through the Japanese small mail chain of the island that stretches from Yonaguni Island, 100 miles west of Taiwan, through Miyakojima in the north to Okinawa.

The Miyako Strait is the main Chinese naval port to the Philippine Sea. Back in April, the Chinese carrier Liaoning crossed that strait as it sailed from and back to its base in Qingdao, Chinas on the northeast coast.

The Japanese armed forces are strengthening the islands around the Miyako Strait and are purchasing F-35B jump aircraft to fly from them, all in an effort to block the passage of Chinese forces during wartime.

The other option for the explosion is the one the 28 Chinese planes practiced on Tuesday. Fly around southern Taiwan through the Bashi Strait, southeast of the island, to the Philippine Sea east of Taiwan.

The northern blast option is dangerous. The southern option could be even more dangerous. Taiwan is building a force of more than 200 new and modernized F-16 fighters. One of their main missions, in time of war, would be to patrol the Bashi Strait. One analyst even urged Taipei to buy air tanks to help the F-16 spend more time on that chocolate.

Which is why, when the H-6 bombers crossed the strait on Wednesday, the fighters accompanied them. During a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, Chinese air forces would have to fight through the Bashi Strait. It would definitely be a bloody affair.

Especially considering the possible presence of significant American forces in the region during any Chinese attack. It would take weeks, if not months, Beijing to mobilize the troops and ships it would take for an invasion to have any chance of succeeding.

This construction would be difficult for US, Japanese and Taiwanese sensors and spies. Consider US Surveillance Operation that played around Taiwan on Wednesday.

The U.S. Air Force has deployed an E-3 radar early warning aircraft and an RC-135 electronic surveillance aircraft in the East China Sea north of Taiwan. A US Navy MQ-4 drone joined them. Meanwhile, a second RC-135 flew over the South China Sea south of Taiwan.

Apparent it is clear that surveillance aircraft were operating from either the Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa or the Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. Among them, only these planes could scan millions of square miles of ocean with their radars while also listening to electronic signals from Chinese forces.

Surveillance planes are the eyes and ears of a powerful American force.

There are currently two US Navy battle groups in the Western Pacific, each centered on the USS carrier. Ronald Reagan and the USS attack ship Americaas well as two US Air Force solo warships and four B-52 bombers. Navy USS Secret Commando Submarine Jimmy Carter has been taking place in the Pacific, too.

If the war were to seem imminent, the U.S. Pacific Fleet would surely deploy at least one other carrier group, if not several others, in the waters around Taiwan. It is worth remembering, there are seven transport groups and amphibians in the Pacific Fleet.

As impressive as the Chinese and American dueling air operations were on Tuesday and Wednesday, they represented only a small part of the military force that the world’s greatest powers would bring in if the Pacific Cold War ever erupted.