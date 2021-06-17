Nicaragua arrests banking executive as measures tighten





Nicaraguan police have arrested a senior bank executive as a blow to opposition figures and potential contenders for long-term leader Daniel Ortega strengthened ahead of the November presidential election. Luis Rivas Anduray, executive president of the private Banco de la Produccion (Banpro) – one of Nicaragua’s largest – was arrested on Tuesday for “inciting foreign interference”, a police statement said. His arrest is the latest under a law initiated by the Ortega government and passed by parliament in December to protect Nicaragua’s “sovereignty”. It is criticized by opponents and rights bodies as a means to freeze political challengers. Rivas, also the operations director of Grupo Promerica – a conglomerate of Central American financial institutions – is the 14th person arrested in a briefing that began earlier this month. Of those arrested, four had stated they would run in the November election, in which Ortega is also expected to run. According to the police statement, Rivas is under investigation for “proposing and administering blockades of economic, commercial and financial operations” and for supporting sanctions against Nicaragua. Banpro said in a statement that she complied with Nicaraguan laws and was “confident” that “Rivas’ situation will be clarified”. His arrest is the second for a business figure under the new law. Jose Adan Aguerri, head of the CCIE business federation, was arrested on similar charges last week. Nicaragua has been criticized internationally for the campaign, which began on June 2 when Cristiana Chamorro, the daughter of former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, was ordered to be placed under house arrest. The elderly Chamorro had defeated Ortega in the 1990 presidential election. The Organization of American States on Tuesday passed a resolution calling on Nicaragua to “immediately release” detainees “in the current wave of repression.” On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the resolution, in which he concluded that the conditions for free and fair elections “do not exist”. “It is time for the Ortega-Murillo regime to change course … and allow the Nicaraguan people to fully exercise their rights – including their right to elect their leaders in free and fair elections,” he told a statement. Rosario Murillo is Ortega’s wife and Nicaraguan vice president. The government in Managua on Tuesday defended the arrests of opposition figures who it said were US-funded “occupiers” to overthrow Ortega. Ortega ruled Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990, then returned to power in 2007. He has won two consecutive re-elections since then. Now 75, he is accused by the opposition and NGOs of increasing authoritarianism.







