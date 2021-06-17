UK refuses to commit to immediate reduction in legal levels of air pollution | Air pollution

The government has refused to commit to an immediate reduction in legal levels of air pollution as a result of the death of a nine-year-old child from toxic air.

Ella Kissi-Debrah was the first person in the UK to have air pollution listed as a cause of death following a landmark decision by a doctor earlier this year.

The student died after an asthma attack after multiple seizures and hospital admissions. Her death sparked calls for an immediate reduction in legal levels of air pollution to bring them in line with those recommended by the World Health Organization.

WHO states that particulate pollution from fine PM2.5 particles should not exceed an annual average of 10 g / m3. For PM10 the limit is 20 g / m3 the annual average. But the UK currently has higher limits for fine particles: 40 g / m3 annual average for PM10 and 25 g / m3 for PM2.5.

In his findings, Philip Barlow, forensic pathologist for south London, said that during her lifetime Ella was exposed to nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter (PM) following the guidelines of the World Health Organization, the main source of which were traffic emissions.

Failure to reduce pollution levels within legal limits may have contributed to her death, just as failure to provide her mother with information about the potential for air pollution to worsen asthma, he revealed.

The coroner called for mandatory legal levels of particulate pollution to be reduced as a result of Ella’s death, to meet WHO limits. National boundaries for particulate matter have been set at a much higher level than WHO guidelines, he said. The evidence under investigation was that there is no safe level for particles and that WHO guidelines should be seen as minimum requirements. Legally binding targets based on WHO guidelines would reduce the number of deaths from air pollution in the UK.

In its response to the coroner findings released Thursday, the government said it would put the issue up for public consultation next January, with the aim of setting new air pollution targets in October 2022.

In a statement Defra said: The government has used the World Health Organization guidelines for PM2.5 to inform its ambitions in shaping these goals.

Furthermore, the new Office for Health Promotion will consider as a priority how public health benefits can be achieved by reducing the exposure of the population to PM2.5, taking into account the particular circumstances experienced in London and the South -born.

The government also promised: an additional $ 6 million to local authorities to help improve public awareness of air pollution risks, to develop what they called a more sophisticated exposure reduction target. population to promote air pollution reductions in all areas and significantly increase the monitoring network, and that the NHS England and Improvement (NHSEI) would continue to work to identify environmental causes for asthma and more personalized care.

Sarah Woolnough, chief executive of Astmma UK and the British Lung Foundation, said governments’ plans only scratched the surface of the toxic effects of toxic air.

Air pollution causes new lung conditions and worsens existing ones. It can even cause life-threatening asthma attacks and COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] Outbreaks We need ambitious new laws to address the root cause of the problem, with goals that meet the recommendations of physicians to adopt the guidelines of the World Health Organization.

Without bold action, tens of thousands of people will continue to die early from air pollution each year.

Jocelyn Cockburn, the lawyer representing Ella’s mother, Rosamund Kissi-Debrah, said: “Continued failure to address toxic levels of emissions and bring them within legal limits means that air pollution continues to harm the lives of children as Ella.

The global debate on air quality has now become an urgent priority, we look forward to a strong and coordinated plan by the UK government to reduce key pollutant levels in line with WHO recommendations and to launch a campaign to strong public awareness, which will protect generations of children come Anything less will be a shameful response to an issue that has prevailed in the headlines, especially during the pandemic.