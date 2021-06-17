Wind turbine crash adds to tensions UK-EU after Brexit | Brexit

A new front has opened in post-Brexit tensions between Boris Johnson and the EU over Brussels’ concerns that the British wind turbine industry is being favored for government contracts worth billions of pounds.

With the support of the governments of France and Spain, the European Commission has privately warned UK officials that government procurement policy could violate the trade agreement signed on Christmas Eve.

The clash highlights the hard line the government is trying to break by promising to support British companies in the post-Brexit era while fulfilling its commitment to being open to investment from around the world, including Europe.

The issue also joins a long list of tensions in EU-UK relations since the UK withdrew from the single market and the customs union, including disputes over post-Brexit agreements for Northern Ireland and the issuance of licenses in the waters of fishing, which led to Royal Navy patrol boats that landed in Jersey earlier this year.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is preparing to sign extremely valuable renewable energy contracts in the coming months as the government seeks to fulfill prime ministers’ promises that offshore wind farms will produce enough electricity to supply each home in the UK within a decade.

It is understandable that the EU is alarmed by governments’ public support for an industry target of 60% of supply chains using UK-produced goods or services supplied domestically, and a revised questionnaire for those who provide contract.

Two questions in the questionnaire require contract applicants to predict, with supporting evidence, the level of UK content in their project and the level of local job creation. But the EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement clearly prohibits any requirement for companies to reach a certain level or percentage of internal content.

About 50% of the industry supply chain is currently served by UK firms but key EU-based companies have a strong market interest, including Spanish firm Siemens Gamesa and French energy company Total. Seven of the largest wind farms in the world are in the UK and it is an increasingly fruitful market for international energy suppliers.

The government is preparing to offer a new round of so-called difference contracts, which provide refills for companies investing in renewable energy projects to isolate them from any reduction in the wholesale energy market price. A round of similar contracts launched in 2014 provided financial support worth ALL 9.7 billion.

Madrid and Paris instructed the commission to raise the topic of new contract processes with British officials at a recent meeting.

According to diplomatic sources, UK officials confirmed that details on the use of local content were included in the questionnaire, but said they had not yet decided what weight they would give to companies’ responses when awarding contracts.

The commission expressed its concerns about compliance with the trade and co-operation agreement and the WTO UK commitments, a diplomatic source said. It is understood that the commission also raised the subject of future UK subsidies for the British wind turbine industry. A commission spokesman said officials were evaluating the UK governments’ policy.

Sam Lowe, a senior research fellow at the Center for European Reform Thoughts, and a former member of the Department of International Trade strategic trade advisory group, said local content requests are not prohibited under the trade and cooperation agreement alone. EU-UK, but also WTO commitments to the UK.

So the question that needs to be answered is whether the UK is giving supply chain companies in the UK preferential access to contracts, or just gathering information. The latter is good, the former less so.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said the success of UK contract applications would not depend on companies’ commitments to use local work and services.

She said: “We are committed to supporting the UK ‘s renewable industry wherever possible, and to building sustainable low carbon power supply chains capable of delivering industry agreements to sector agreements. of wind with 60% MB content in its facilities. However, under the UK-EU trade agreement, there are no mandatory requirements for supply chains to use UK products, or any other type of mandatory targets.