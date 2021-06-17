Pfizer Vaccine in Adolescents and Inflammation of the Heart: What You Need to Know: Shots

footprint Eva Marie Uzcategui / Bloomberg via Getty Images

It has been a little over a month since young teens as young as 12 were eligible in the United States to receive the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, and almost all reports have been positive: The vaccine is very effective in this age group, and The vast majority of children experience mild side effects if they have the same sore arms or mild flu-like symptoms seen in adults who get strokes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that all 12-year-olds and older be vaccinated against COVID-19, and the spread is well underway: According to the CDC, nearly 7 million U.S. teens and pre-teens (ages 12 to 17) have so far received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Still, shortly after the FDA authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine in young people, federal agencies began taking reports of mild chest pain or other signs of possible heart inflammation (known as myocarditis) in a very small percentage of recently vaccinated adolescents. In one meeting last week, a member of the CDC Vaccine Safety Team announced that the agency is reviewing 475 reports received by the government as of May 31 of heart inflammation in people 30 years of age or younger. An expert advisory committee to the health agency is expected to review issues in more depth at a meeting on Friday.

So, meanwhile, should teens’ parents be reluctant to vaccinate their children against COVID-19? Vaccine experts and the American Academy of Pediatrics says no, do not hesitate. It is good for doctors and patients to be aware that there may be a link between mRNA vaccines and heart inflammation and to report to their pediatrician everything they see in that first week after vaccination. But it is also important, the CDC notes, to acknowledge that even if this turns out to be an extremely rare side effect of the vaccine, “most of the patients who received care responded well to the medicine and rest and quickly feel better.” And the serious risks of COVID-19 even to healthy young people are greater than the risks of possible side effects from the vaccine. Here are some questions you may have and what is known:

What exactly is myocarditis?

Myocarditis is one inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, also being investigated, is an inflammation of the sac around the heart.

Long before the pandemic, thousands of cases of myocarditis were diagnosed in the US and around the world each year, often caused by the body’s immune response to infections. SARS-CoV-2 can cause it, as can cold viruses, and staphylococcus, strep, and HIV. Other causes include toxins and allergies.

Symptoms include chest pain and shortness of breath. It is often quite easy to go unnoticed, but a complete case in adults can cause arrhythmias and heart failure requiring careful treatment with multiple medications, and several months of strict rest. In a case study of seven adolescents who received myocarditis after vaccination published last week in the diary Pediatrics, all seven improved after routine treatment with anti-inflammatory drugs.

Pediatric cardiologist Dr. Stuart Berger of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, a spokesman for the American Academy of Pediatrics, says vaccine-related myocarditis in teens is not as troubling. “Although they show up with some symptoms of chest pain, and maybe some findings on the ECG, all the cases we’ve seen have been on the soft edge of the spectrum,” he says.

So what is the concern?

Several hundred reports related to inflammation have been deposited in the federal government vaccine side event reporting system (VAERS); it is a repository of reports sent by health professionals and patients about any health events they discover in the hours or days after vaccinations. Many of the reported events turn out to be random and are not caused by a vaccine. The database is intended only as a starting point for further investigation and not proof of cause and effect. But as NPR Geoff Brumfiel noted this week, “when millions of people are vaccinated within a short period of time, the total number of these reported events may seem large.”

That said, anecdotes reported by doctors in medical journals and reports for VAERS suggest that both US-authorized mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may slightly increase the incidence of myocarditis in young people. In 2003, a report IN New England Journal of Medicine estimated that the incidence of myocardial infarction is 1.13 cases per 100,000 children per year.

Paul Offit, professor of pediatrics at Philadelphia Children’s Hospital and a member of a Vaccine Advisory Committee on Food and Drug Administration says there is likely to be a causal link between heart inflammation that some doctors are seeing in these teens and the second dose of the vaccine. “I think it’s true,” he says, but hastens to add that the effect is extremely small based on data collected so far, perhaps one in 50,000 vaccinators between the ages of 16 and 39. “And the good news is at least so it now seems to be transient and self-resolving.”

Still, maybe I should wait to vaccinate my teens and see how it works?

Uhm, no, according to some vaccine experts contacted by NPR. And here a little math is useful.

“Take a stadium full of 100,000 people between the ages of 16 and 39, which is the subgroup that seems to be most at risk,” Offit says. “Vaccinate them all, and two can get myocarditis.” But if you do not vaccinate any of the 100,000, he estimates that about 1,300 will eventually get COVID-19. And those numbers are likely to rise this winter.

About one in 1,000 children receiving COVID-19 have developed a condition called MIS-C (multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children), says Offit, and most of those children have had some level of myocarditis. In addition, the new coronavirus has directly caused myocarditis in some children and adults. Which of the two stadiums in the Off metaphor would have more cases of myocarditis vaccinated children or unvaccinated children is not known exactly. But Offit says he doubts it would be the unvaccinated group. And there is no doubt that 1,000 unvaccinated children would suffer more COVID-19-related illnesses. “A choice not to get a vaccine is not a choice to avoid myocarditis,” he says. “It’s a choice to take another risk and I would argue a more serious one” of developing a bad case of COVID-19 myocarditis or COVID prolonged or caused by COVID.

Do experts advise their children in this age group to be vaccinated?

Yes. “I understand people who have concerns,” he says Dr. Judith Guzman-Cottrill. She is a parent and professor of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Oregon Health and Science, as well as a senior author on a small study that came out this month in the diary Pediatrics. In the report, Guzman-Cottrill and her colleagues analyzed the cases of seven nationwide boys who developed myocardial infarction within four days of receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

She and her family recently faced the decision to vaccinate their 13-year-old daughter and said a resounding yes to the shooting.

Guzman-Cottrill suspects that there may be a slightly increased risk of heart inflammation from vaccination in young people, but she and her co-authors note in paediatrics report that a direct cause-and-effect relationship in these seven cases has not yet been established. And she is impressed that despite the millions of doses given to teenagers so far, no clear and serious problems have emerged after vaccination. “Emergency wards and emergency care clinics are not crowded with teenagers complaining of chest pain,” she says.

She has treated unvaccinated adolescents who have developed severe myocarditis from an infection with the COVID-19 virus and others who have developed COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure. Seeing those teenagers struggling teenagers who lacked the strong immune defenses that the vaccine provides, it was enough for her to suggest vaccination to her daughter, who had her second vaccination earlier this week.

“She saw it as a way back to a normal life after the pandemic,” says Guzman-Cottrill.

And here comes public health. “We really need a highly vaccinated student body when the kids come back to class this fall,” says Guzman-Cottrill, “so we don’t see a surge in COVID-19 cases.”

Joanne Silberner, a former health policy correspondent for NPR, is a freelance journalist living in Seattle.