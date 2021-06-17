Farmers criticize the Minister of Environment for refusing to accept changes to the climate bill





Farmers have attacked Environment Minister Eamon Ryan for refusing to accept any changes to the government’s Climate Action Bill.

The bill, which commits to a climate-neutral economy by 2050, passed after heated scenes in Dil on some of the measures.

The bill also gives legal authority to the Climate Change Advisory Council, which will have a strong role in overseeing the implementation of targets that will include reducing carbon emissions by 7% each year. IFA President Tim Cullinan said he was very disappointed that the Climate Action Law was passed by Dil without full consideration A number of TDs raised concerns about the bill, however, it went through the Exit on Wednesday evening with 129 TDs supporting the bill and 10 opposing it in the final stage vote. IFA President Tim Cullinan said he was very disappointed that the Climate Action Law was passed by Dil without full consideration. There were 111 changes to be decided, but the debate was guillotined while the second amendment was being discussed. It is an insult to democracy. “We believe the bill would have benefited from further clarity that would have brought about our proposed changes,” he said. Mr Cullinan said the IFA will continue to fight to ensure that every farmer can continue to earn a living and not have their livestock numbers cut or limited. Defending the law, Mr Ryan said: ‘No one will be talked to and no one will be ignored and that applies to farmers.’ Photo file: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Farmers will continue to play our role in climate action by adopting technologies that reduce methane and contribute positively to water quality and biodiversity. But the goals for our sector must be realistic and achievable, he said. Defending the law, Mr Ryan said: “No one will be talked to and no one will be ignored and that applies to farmers.” “He told Dil that he does not accept any change because they do not further strengthen the bill.” Green Party comrade TD Brian Leddin said the passage of the bill, which sets climate targets of a 51% emission cut by 2030, marked a “brilliant day” for climate action activists as well society at large. He said the measures were backed by a large majority in Dil. He said: “The government was completely behind this bill, but the opposition was completely behind this bill as well. Politics is like walking the tightrope, what was very important with this bill is that we achieved a cross-party acquisition.

