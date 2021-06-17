Faith and Science: Towards the COP26 Press Conference





On Thursday, June 17, 2021, a press conference was held at the Holy See Press Office to launch the Faith and Science: Towards COP26 initiative. His Excellency Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary of State for Relations, Her Excellency Sally Axworthy, British Ambassador to the Holy See, His Excellency Pietro Sebastiani, Ambassador of Italy to the Holy See, were among the speakers. They announced that world religious leaders and spiritual traditions and some leading scientists will meet at the Vatican and Rome on October 4, 2021, to define their vision for tackling climate change. Religion and Science: Towards COP26 will aim to: Encourage governments to approach COP26 with ambition, including in relation to their Designated National Contributions to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement;

Show how faiths are leading the way by greening their operations at the central and local levels, perhaps with new commitments;

Encourage individuals to take specific action to slow global temperature rises. The meeting was informed by a series of virtual meetings in which faith leaders shared their understanding of responsibility for the planet and how they as faith leaders and scientists hope to contribute to the necessary change. Dr. Hoesung Lee, Chairman of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), makes the case for climate action by faith leaders (see Appendix 1 or click on the link to watch the video). Sally Axworthy, the British Ambassador to the Holy See, said: Climate change is still not going in the right direction. Trust leaders played a key role in building momentum for COP21 in 2015 and they can make a similar contribution to COP26. All faiths and belief systems see nature as sacred and our duty to protect the environment. Leaders have withdrawn their traditions to suggest solutions; dialogue with scientists has been facts and creative values ​​coming together. Pietro Sebastiani, Ambassador of Italy to the Holy See, commented: Belief and Science: Towards COP26 is inspired by the desire to deepen, develop and compare the concern and care for environmental issues that unites different religions and spiritual traditions and therefore offer an unprecedented impetus for COP26. An opportunity also to promote a discussion on ecological issues related to those of social justice and reflection, in particular, on a development model that can no longer continue to produce unsustainable environmental costs and increase social and economic inequalities. More information: The meeting is being organized by the Embassies of the United Kingdom and Italy at the Holy See, together with the Holy See, in the framework of the British Presidency of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in partnership with Italy.

Faith and Science: Towards the COP26 meeting will take place after the COP26 preparatory events in Milan: World Conference Dedicated to Youth Youth4 Climate: Leadership Ambition and Pre-COP26 (28 September – 2 October 2021).

At the UN COP26 Summit in Glasgow (November 1-12, 2021), world leaders will meet with the goal of agreeing on how to address the urgent threat of global climate change. He will bring 197 parties together for twelve days of talks. A moment for every country and every part of society, to embrace their responsibility to protect our planet.

Trust leaders played a key role in creating the conditions for the success of COP21 in 2015, and many have spoken of the shared responsibility of people of faith to care for the entire creation. Based on religious values, the approach will be positive and pragmatic, emphasizing our shared responsibility for land administration and our determination to change in order to care for the land for future generations. Hashtags: # Faiths4COP26 #TogetherForOurPlanet Follow us on Twitter:

