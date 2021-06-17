Northern Ireland: Paul Givan becomes first minister after agreement in Irish | Northern Ireland politics

Northern Ireland has a new prime minister, Paul Givan of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), after an agreement on legislation in the Irish language averted a crisis that had threatened to overthrow the regional government.

Givan, 39, became the youngest Northern Ireland leader ever on Thursday after taking over alongside Sinn Finn Michelle ONeill, who resumed her position as first deputy minister.

The nominations restored the Stormont assembly and executive after a week of unrest that had raised the possibility of early elections.

However Edwin Poots, the DUP leader who appointed Givan, faced an internal party backlash against the Irish language deal that could destabilize his leadership and weaken Givan’s authority in the executive. Party dissidents said the Poots gave a lot to Sinn Fin in a deal brokered Wednesday night by the British government.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis announced the progress early Thursday. The deal commits the British government to introducing an Irish-language act in Northern Ireland if the Stormont assembly does not do so by the end of September.

After my intensive negotiations with the parties over the last few days, I can confirm today that if the executive has not advanced the legislation by the end of September, the UK government will take the legislation through parliament. If this becomes necessary, we will introduce the legislation in October, Lewis said.

The legislation would include the creation of a Ulster Scots commissioner, an Irish language commissioner and an office of cultural identity and expression, Lewis said.

Sinn Fin says the legislation promised in previous power-sharing agreements with the DUP and other parties will show respect and equality for the Irish language and culture.

Many union politicians say nationalists have armed the language to undermine the region’s sense of Britishness.

Sinn Fins leader Mary Lou McDonald welcomed the deal. Tonight we broke them all. Irish speakers have waited for 15 years for fundamental rights and recognition to be disseminated.

The British government has agreed to pass laws for the Acht Gaeilge. This is the only way to break the DUP rights blocking cycle. We will nominate Michelle O’Neill as First Deputy Minister. We have work to do to rebuild the economy and tackle hospital waiting lists. #Act Now pic.twitter.com/zm8vqKG9XO – Sinn Fin (@sinnfeinireland) June 17, 2021

Sinn Fin had demanded such a commitment as the Stormont restart award after Arlene Foster resigned as first minister on Monday. She had already resigned as DUP leader following a party revolt in April, sparked by anger over Northern Ireland protocol.

With the DUP fighting and blaming over the Irish Maritime border, the Poots wanted to resolve the Stormont blockade and avoid early elections. However, most party members and party colleagues reportedly opposed the language deal in a closed-door meeting described as bedlam.

Poots ignored the revolt and appointed Givan, allowing the executive and assembly to resume business, but Pootss’ authority has been severely damaged. Some analysts are already writing his political obituary and predicting early elections.

It’s a day of undisputed victory for Sinn Fin, a day of shame and humiliation for the DUP, said Jim Allister, leader of the Traditional Unionist Voice, a rival to the DUP.

Accepting the first ministerial post, Givan thanked Poots, his political mentor, and paid tribute to his predecessors, Ian Paisley, Peter Robinson and Foster. They all had their own way of leading and I will have mine. Mistakes I am sure I will make, I am not infallible. There is a lot of goodwill from the public for this place to work. We all have to accept that there is so much more than what we have in common.

ONeill said the leaders’ priority would be to vaccinate people against Covid-19 and revive the economy.