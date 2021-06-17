Black and Ethnic Minority Students Can Use ‘Racial Trauma’ to Postpone Exams

Students of black and ethnic minority universities will be allowed to postpone essay deadlines and exams if they suffer from racial trauma, a university has said.

The Goldsmiths Academic Board, University of London, said it would include this as a new category for mitigating circumstances from next academic year.

Currently, students can apply for an extension of employment or postpone an exam for a variety of reasons, including whether they have a serious medical condition or have suffered a family concern.

There is also a category for trauma which includes being a victim of a serious crime, being caught in a terrorism incident or falling victim to a natural disaster. From September, racial trauma will be added to this list, following a campaign by the student union.

Personal declaration

In a deleted tweet from that time, student union president Sara Bafo, said: The University has agreed to our proposal to include racial trauma as a reason to postpone essays and exams for black students and People of Color, and this will be done through self-certification.

The University confirmed that applications for this new category will be considered on a case by case basis.

Prof. Frances Corner, curator of Goldsmiths, University of London, said: If a student reports that mitigating circumstances are accepted, they still have to complete their academic work, but for example, they may be given a longer term or opportunity to postpone an assessment for a specified period.

Self-certification for this type of support is common in universities and students are eligible for appropriate support when the need arises. A student must submit a detailed statement which is carefully considered by the academic departments who then decide on an appropriate response.

Definition of ‘racial trauma’

The university said it had not yet drafted a definition for racial trauma, but added that it would update its guidelines for this category in time for the new academic year.

She said she will work with academics and student representatives to find a proper definition.

Prof Corner, who was once chair of the London College of Fashion, has advocated ethical models and describes herself as a fashion activist. She has previously warned of the dangers of wearing fake fur, arguing that it makes furry clothing truly culturally acceptable.

In 2019, the university was criticized for hosting a series of lectures organized by the Communist Party of Great Britain.

Controversial speakers at the lectures included Tony Greenstein, an anti-Zionist Jew and founding member of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign.

He was expelled from the Labor Party after using the term “Zionist scum” and accusing the Zionists of “collaborating with the Nazis.”

No beef and will green

Goldsmiths has also pledged to remove all beef products from its campus shops and cafes. Students will also face a 10 p fee on disposable water bottles and plastic cups when the academic year begins, in order to discourage the use of the products.

It is part of a new car from the university to become carbon neutral by 2025, which includes building more solar panels and switching to a clean energy supplier.

The university said its academic courses will also be reviewed to give students more opportunities to study climate change as part of their degree.

Last summer, Oxford University told students they could apply for mitigating circumstances if their exam performance was affected by the death of George Floyds.

Prof. Louise Richardson, Oxfords Vice Chancellor, said the university is determined to support our black students in every way possible. She said students who feel their performance is affected should submit a circumstance form after their final exam or assessment.