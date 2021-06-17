There is a turning point: Flooding of COVID-19 vaccine donations boosts WHO mood | science

By Jon Cohen June 17, 2021, 2:25 PM

GENEVAJust a few weeks ago, the mood here at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters was still in place. The WHO had made great efforts for the fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, however a hendeku grotesk was formed between rich and poor nations, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. While some affluent countries had enough vaccine to start vaccinating adolescents who are at high risk of becoming seriously ill, nurses and doctors in Africa remained unprotected.

Have you left anyone to be vaccinated in your countries? Bruce Aylward, a senior WHO official asks diligently. Will we vaccinate the other goldfish?

But a G7 summit held in Cornwall, UK last weekend has changed the bleak picture. The leaders of the seven great industrialized democracies pledged to donate 1 billion doses 870 million more than previously announced by the end of 2022. The vast majority will move through global access to COVID-19 vaccines (COVAX) Facility, a non-profit organization created by the WHO with which Aylward is working. COVAX has built a $ 9.6 billion war coffin just to buy discounted vaccines for poor countries.

It is a turning point, says Aylward. Seth Berkley, who heads Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance another important COVAX partner shows new interest in helping poor countries marks a belated change of mind. Weve been talking about it from the beginning: You are only safe if everyone is safe, he says. But no one was listening.

There’s more good news: Vaccine manufacturers are still boosting production, and Novavax, a U.S.-based biotechnology report, reported stellar efficacy results for its low-cost, easy-to-maintain vaccine this week. further raising hopes that the gap between rich and poor could be narrowed. (Many had hoped that several hundred million more doses could come from CureVac this year, but that company yesterday reported disappointing results by an efficacy test that could disrupt its candidate.)

So far, COVAX has struggled to get vaccines, and as of June 15 had shipped only 87 million doses, a fraction of the 2.4 billion doses administered globally. His goal of delivering 2 billion doses by the end of the year seemed unattainable. Many developing countries buy the vaccine directly from manufacturers as well, but this cannot compensate for the huge disruption: Forty-one percent of people in high-income countries have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, versus less than 1% in low-income countries.

Even some middle-income countries are in the non-ownership camp. Ana Maria Henao Restrepo, head of R&D at the WHO, comes from Colombia, where only 18% of people today have received a single dose. In late April, her unvaccinated 78-year-old mother developed COVID-19 there and was hospitalized for nearly 2 weeks. I felt it was unfair: Why can’t she get a vaccine when other people her age can get a vaccine? Says Henao Restrepo. Her mother survived but still needs extra oxygen. Even if my mother had not had COVID, I would have felt just as passionate, she adds.

However, donations to COVAX have slowly materialized. Many countries have large surpluses of vaccines but keep them, just in case. Some also worry that the health systems of developing countries may not be able to deliver large amounts of vaccines quickly, leading to losses. Already, South Sudan and Malawi had to destroy tens of thousands of doses they could not put in arms before expiration dates. Aylward dismisses this concern. You know what? If we spend a few doses in the fourth quarter of this year in countries that have never had anything in the first half of the year, fair enough.

That is why the new commitment by the G7 countries to add at least 870 million doses to COVAX over the next year at least half by the end of this year has lifted spirits at the WHO. It’s not the end, but it’s a good start, says Henao Restrepo.

There is some progress, I must admit, Tedros agrees. But whatever is done now is not enough. And he worries that substantial donations will not start flowing until the end of the summer. Those countries that have pledged should start delivering the doses they have promised now.

COVAX hoped to deliver 300 million doses so far, giving countries a chance to increase mass vaccination campaigns gradually. We did not want there to be some sort of dribble, dribble, dribble, dribble and then a huge supply increase, which will challenge any country, says Kate OBrien, a COVAX technical advisor and director of the WHO Immunization Department , Vaccines and Biologists. But it is where we are now, and everyone wants this pandemic to end. So that’s what needs to be done.

Justice or need?

The potential increase in vaccines is sparking debates over how to distribute them. The current COVAX approach is one size fits all: vaccinating 20% ​​of each country’s population by the end of this year, with groups including healthcare workers and seniors taking the first doses. But treating all countries the same is changing nations in desperate need while providing vaccines to others who have relatively few cases or no ability to distribute them, argued medical ethicist Ezekiel Emanuel and health lawyer Govind Persad. in one essay IN New York Times published May 24th. (Part built in a September 2020 policy forum IN science it does not make sense for Ghana and Peru to receive the same amount of vaccine, argue Emanuel and Persad, when Ghana had less than 1,000 deaths reported by COVID-19 and Peru, with the same population, had nearly 70,000

or COMMENTARY in the June 8 issue of Lancet took the idea a step further. Health Adviser Thomas Bollyky of the Council on Foreign Relations and modelers Christopher Murray and Robert Reiner of the Institute for Health Metrics and Assessment (IHME) used computer models to estimate the expected mortality of COVID-19 from the country between June 1 and August 31, based on assumed transmission rates, vaccine supply, and the impact of variants on immunity. They find that Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and South Africa have the greatest need. This is where COVAX should decide its doses, they argued.

The models, including those from IHME, have been far from the mark for COVID-19, but they are good enough to make predictions a few months ahead, claims Emanuel, who says they are a better way to allocate vaccines than only based on population size. They can also reduce the incentive for countries most in need to respond with individual donors, such as China for direct assistance, adds Bollyky, who undermines COVAX. If COVAX were to implement an epic-based model for early doses, it would be more difficult for donor nations to justify their bypass, he says.

Natalie Dean, a biostatist at the University of Florida, agrees that emerging epidemiology should play some role, but warns that lower-income countries often have difficulty with oversight, which makes the models less credible. And she likes that the current COVAX strategy is simple, transparent and objective.

So far, COVAX has not seen the need to change its system, but may eventually do so when supplies increase, says WHO science chief Soumya Swaminathan. Henao Restrepo says it likes to look at small-scale experiments to see how well the delivery of model-based vaccines works.

More doses to come

The main reason COVAX has lost its target so far is that it had little money last year to buy vaccines and it relied heavily on the Serum Institute of India to supply doses until more companies offered proven products with discount prices. But the Serum stopped exporting the promised doses in March, when COVID-19 cases in India erupted. This growth has now peaked, and the company has increased its production from about 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine per month to 100 million doses this month. The capacity could reach 250 million doses per month by the end of the year, the company tells science. COVAX executives hope the company can resume exports as soon as possible in September.

Novavax, which just reported that its vaccine had 90% efficacy in a large trial funded by the US government, has also joined forces with Serum. Together, companies could bring 1.1 billion doses to COVAX in 2022 that could start going into arms this fall if the Novavax blow goes to regulators. Biological E, another Indian manufacturer, plans to provide COVAX with 200 million doses of the already authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which should start coming off production lines in September.

Vaccines produced in collaboration with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna could play a bigger role in COVAX than expected. These companies make vaccines with messenger RNA, which requires sub-zero temperatures during transport and can then stay fresh in regular refrigerators for a month. Conventional wisdom has long held that these requirements, along with highly labeled vaccines, meant that they could not be used in most parts of the world. But on June 10, the U.S. government which gave COVAX $ 2 billion announced it would donate 200 million doses of the Pfizer COVAX vaccine this year and another 300 million by June 2022, with UPS Foundation donating freezers to places in need of storage assistance. (It is unclear whether this donation could be in place of US government commitments to give COVAX an additional $ 2 billion.) Moderna terminated an agreement with COVAX to sell up to 500 million doses of its vaccine by the end of 2022.

Large quantities of vaccine can come to COVAX from another source: China. The WHO recently issued the emergency use lists required for COVAX for two Chinese manufacturers, Sinopharm AND Sinovac Biotech, which have produced approximately half of all vaccines administered worldwide to date. Berkley says his team at Gavi, which makes purchases for COVAX, is negotiating deals with both companies.

Despite the positive news, it is difficult for WHO officials to shake their disappointment at the fact that rich countries have pushed the vaccine market into a corner and the way companies have behaved. Lack of doses is not the main reason for ridiculous inequality, Swaminathan says. It is clear that they have production capacity, she says. Some companies have sold hundreds of millions of doses in bilateral agreements and then given us points in COVAX, she says, adding that there is no transparency in prices. That’s what makes me very angry, she says. And then they want credit for working with COVAX.

Even with increased help from rich countries and producers, Berkley points out, many developing countries, in the coming months, will try to find enough vaccine to prevent disease and death in their most vulnerable populations and stop the collapse. of hospital systems. Bringing issues to a very low number, as Europe and the United States are doing, will take much longer. The world is getting better, Berkley says. But it is not where it should be.