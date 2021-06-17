Government Amends Cable Television Network Rules to Provide Legal Mechanism for Resolving Complaints – New Indian Express

from PTI

NEW DELHI: The Center has amended the Cable Television Network Rules to provide a three-tier legal mechanism for correcting complaints about content broadcast by television channels.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) announced the Cable Television Network Rules (Amendments), 2021 in an official newspaper on Thursday.

“@MIB_India amended the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994, developed a legal mechanism to correct citizens’ complaints and grievances against TV Channel programs.

“@MIB_India has also decided to recognize the Statutory Bodies of the TV channels under the CTN Rules,” Javadekar Information and Broadcasting Minister said in a tweet.

In a statement, the ministry said the Cable Television Network Rules have been amended to provide a transparent legal mechanism that would benefit citizens.

“At the same time, the broadcasters’ self-regulatory bodies will be registered with the central government,” she said.

The amended rules set out a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism – self-regulation by broadcasters, self-regulation by broadcasters’ self-regulatory bodies, and a central government oversight mechanism.

Anyone affected by the content of a one-channel program may file a complaint with the broadcaster in advance.

“The broadcaster, within 24 hours from the filing of a complaint, generates and issues a notice to the complainant for his information and registration.

The broadcaster will dispose of the complaint and inform the complainant of its decision within 15 days of receiving such a complaint, “the rules stipulate.

To this end, each broadcaster is required to set up a grievance or grievance mechanism, appoint a grievance officer, display their grievance officer’s contact details on their website or interface, and be a member of a self-regulatory body.

Complainants may file a complaint with the self-regulatory body of the broadcaster if they are not satisfied with the decision of the broadcaster’s complaints officer or the broadcaster’s decision is not communicated to them within a specified period of 15 days.

The complainant “may prefer an appeal to the self-regulatory body of which the broadcaster is a member, within 15 days of it”, the rules state.

The self-regulatory body will dispose of the complaint within 60 days of receiving the complaint, will forward its decision in the form of instruction or advice to the broadcaster and will inform the complainant of such a decision within 15, they declare.

“When the complainant is dissatisfied with the decision of the self-regulatory body, he may, within 15 days of such a decision, prefer an appeal to the central government for its review under the oversight mechanism,” the rules state.

The Advertising Standards Board of India (ASCI) will hear complaints about advertising code violations, make a decision within 60 days of receiving a complaint, and communicate the same to the broadcaster and complainant.

Under the amended rules, there may be one or more self-regulatory bodies of broadcasters, provided that each such body consists of a minimum of 40 broadcasters.

The self-regulatory body, after its constitution, is registered in the central government “within a period of 30 days from the date of publication of these rules, or within 30 days from the date of its constitution, whichever is earlier”, the rules of the state.

Under the oversight mechanism, the central government will set up an Intersectoral Committee (IDC) to review issues “arising from appeals against decisions taken at Level I or Level II of the grievance redress mechanism”.

IDC will also hear complaints referred by the central government.

IDC will be chaired by the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of I&B and consists of representatives from the Ministries of the Union of Women and Child Development, Home Affairs, electronics and information technology, foreign affairs, defense, as well as representatives of other ministries and organizations , including experts, as the central government may decide.

The I&B ministry said the Cable Television Network Rules had been changed because “there was a need to establish a legal mechanism to strengthen the grievance redress structure”.

Some broadcasters had also sought legal recognition for their associations, she said.

The Supreme Court in its WP (C) Order No. 387 of 2000 on the “Joint Cause Vs Union of India and Others”, while expressing satisfaction with the existing grievance redressal mechanism set up by the Central Government , advised to formulate appropriate rules to formalize the grievance redress mechanism, “the ministry said.

The amended rules pave the way for “a strong institutional system” for redressing grievances while placing responsibility and accountability on broadcasters and their self-regulatory bodies, she said.