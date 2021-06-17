The KP government conducts successful 5G test in a confined environment





The Khyber-Paktunkhwa (KP) government has conducted a successful test of 5G technology in collaboration with Pakistan Telecommunications Company Ltd. (PTCL) “in a restricted environment on a non-commercial basis”. The 5G trial conducted in a restricted environment on a non-commercial basis was held at the Durshal Incubation Center in Peshawar, where Provincial Minister for Science, Technology and IT Atif Khan was the key guest, the PTCL said in a declaration. Demonstrations included the successful concept of remote operation, cloud games and a summary of the envisioned 5G technology applications in Pakistan. “Once the infrastructure and systems are operational, surgeons will be able to perform remote operations in remote areas,” the statement added. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said: “I am happy to participate today in this important event in the history of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, where we have successfully conducted tests for 5G technology, in cooperation with the PTCL Group that will pave the way to support the Prime Minister’s vision for a Digital Pakistan.This technology, once deployed, will enable the provision of better medical and healthcare facilities in remote areas, provide international-level educational opportunities in unsolicited and remote areas. “It has a significant overall impact on the country ‘s socio – economic landscape. I commend all stakeholders for making a significant contribution to the regulation of this state – of – the – art demonstration.” Zarrar Hasham Khan, Chief Business Services Officer, PTCL, said: “PTCL is committed to fulfilling its aspirations for digital transformation in the provinces and is proud to partner with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to conduct successful 5G testing in an environment This will accelerate the process of digitalization and economic growth by linking the masses with powerful technologies built on purpose and creating new opportunities.Being the backbone of the connection in the country, we support the government’s efforts by providing infrastructure and solutions innovative IT that will surely turn the vision of a digital Pakistan into a reality “. This futuristic technology will enable innovation in various sectors, including distance education, public safety, transport, health, manufacturing and many more. Furthermore, KPITB and PTCL signed a Memorandum of Understanding and agreed to work together to promote the KP digital policy and realize the Prime Minister ‘s vision for a digital Pakistan, the statement added.







