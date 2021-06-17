India worries about lack of uniform vaccination requirements worldwide | Latest India News





New Delhi: India on Thursday called for a constructive solution to the problems faced by students whose plans to travel to the US to join classes in the fall have been hit by a lack of uniform vaccination requirements. The U.S. Embassy began assigning visa interviews to Indian students this week, and U.S. officials have said applicants do not require proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter the U.S. Students will only require a three-day Covid-19 negative test. before their departure. While thousands of students have secured visa appointments for July and August, several U.S. educational institutions are calling for applicants who received Covaxin or Sputnik V shots to be revaccinated as these shocks are not recognized by U.S. authorities. Asked about these issues at a weekly news conference, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, “There is no uniformity in the requirements.” The US Government has clarified that vaccination is not a mandatory requirement for our students to travel. He said numerous conversations were between Indian students and American universities about this. We will definitely support our students. I think all stakeholders are interested in ensuring that students are able to reach universities and take regular classes and we hope a constructive solution is found, Bagchi added. Covaxin and Covishield are the two main strokes used in the Indias vaccination program. Covishield, which is the AstraZeneca vaccine made in India, has been given an urgent use list by the World Health Organization (WHO) and has been accepted under the guidance of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the entry of foreign travelers . While ruling out the possibility of India issuing any vaccine passports at the present time, Bagchi said global discussions on the issue should be conducted in the context of the vaccines that are most available worldwide. There is an ongoing global debate on this issue of so-called vaccine passports. We think this should be related to the bigger issue of vaccine equality, given that many developing countries have not yet been able to vaccinate a large percentage of their population, he said. We would favor discussions on the topic of vaccine passports with a greater focus on vaccine parity. I do not have any information about India issuing any vaccine passports, he said. In response to another question about the US administration’s plans to share 80 million overdoses of vaccines with countries around the world, Bagchi said India is still awaiting details on the timing and amount of photos to be shared. with different places. Bagchi also said India hopes the WHO process of authorizing emergency use for the purpose of Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech will be completed quickly. We are closely monitoring this issue. Our expectation would be that this process would be completed quickly, he said. Bharat Biotech submitted an expression of interest for the authorization of emergency use to the WHO on April 19, after which the UN health agency requested more information from it. The latest WHO update on the list of emergency use of Covid-19 vaccines, issued on June 16, indicates that a pre-delivery meeting is scheduled for June 23.

