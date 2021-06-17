Ukhand CM, former CM trader in fake Covid tests | Latest India News

Haridwar / Dehradun: Uttarakhand Prime Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and former Prime Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat clashed Thursday over allegations of false Covid tests at Kumbh Mela in Haridwar as police filed the first FIR in the case against a local testing agency accused of fabricating thousands. fast.

The state health department filed an FIR at Nagar Kotwali police station against Max Corporate Services, Delhi-based Lalchandani Labs and Hisar-based Nalwa Labs based on a complaint from Haridwar Shambhu chief medical officer Kumar Jha.

All three laboratories were reserved for negligence, disease spread, fraud and criminal conspiracy, and under sections of the 2005 Disaster Management Act and the 1897 Epidemic Diseases Act.

The controversy also turned political on Thursday as former CM Rawat called for an impartial investigation. This (testing claims) is a serious crime, not negligence. Strict action must be taken and an impartial investigation must be conducted, Rawat said.

Later in the day, CM Rawat defended himself. I came in March and that is an old matter. When we received information about this, we immediately started an investigation into the matter. We want to bring clarity to this issue. Strict measures will be taken against those found guilty, he said.

Tirath Singh Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat in March of this year, weeks before the mega sacred event began in Haridwar. One of the first CM decisions was the adoption of a full-scale Kumbh mele despite health experts warning that social distancing and adequate testing would be impossible at a time when infections were spreading across the country.

Eventually, 9.1 million pilgrims took the holy plunge in the Ganges from January 14 to April 27. Most of this – at least six million people – gathered in April, coinciding with the worst wave in the second wave of the pandemic.

Allegations of fake testing surfaced last week after a Faridkot resident complained to authorities that he received a message for the collection of his Covid report despite never being tested. The complaint sparked an investigation that uncovered approximately 100,000 rapid false antigen tests.

Real-time data checking through the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) portal revealed fake records based on cell phone numbers and addresses of people who were never tested. Contacting such people, many said they had not even visited Haridwar in April.

In Haridwar, the home police officer of the city police station, Rajesh Shah, said the three laboratories were reserved under sections of the Indian Penal Code 269 (negligent action that could spread a life-threatening disease infection), 270 (who commits an act that could spread the infection of a life-threatening disease), 188 (disobedience to a properly announced order by a public servant.), 471 (forgery for the purpose of fraud,), 420 (dishonesty and dishonest distribution of property), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and section 53 of the disaster management act and section 3 of the epidemic diseases act.

He said that Max Corporate Services brought Nalva Lab and Lalchandani Lab by signing a memorandum of understanding (Memorandum of Understanding) with them. These laboratories perform buffer sampling at five locations in Haridwar.

Max Corporate Services (a private firm unrelated to the Max healthcare group) did not respond to requests for comment. Nalva Labs denied the allegations and said as the lab signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Max, there were no financial transactions and the deal was canceled in the last week of April.

Lalchandani Labs also denied the allegations and said they only conducted 10,000 rapid tests. We performed the tests in the first 20 days and reported them all to the ICMR. After that, we were asked to perform RT-PCR tests, which were not logistically possible, so we stopped, said Arjan Lalchandani, managing director.

The Kumbh Mela Health Administration has opened a special investigation and will contact any person whose name and mobile phone number were found in the Covid-19 test data.

A four-member committee is investigating the matter by the Kumbh Mela health administration. To expedite the investigation, committee members, as well as Mela staff, were tasked with contacting the people shown in the data from these laboratories whose swab samples were tested. Wrong tabulation is a serious issue and we are waiting for the report so that appropriate measures can be taken, said Kumbh Mela Health Officer Dr Arjun Singh Sengar.

During Kumbh from April 1 to 30, 600,831 Covid-19 tests were performed of which only 17,317 were positive. This translates into a positivity rate of 2.88% at a time when the entire state was reporting 14% infection rate.

Opposition parties called for a high-level inquiry into congressional hearings with Congress Vice President Suryakant Dhasmana, calling the state government absurd.

Serious violation of Covid protocols took place during the Mahakumbh fair, which led to the spread of mass infection not only in the state but throughout the country, Dhasmana said.