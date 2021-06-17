Atmanirbhar packs a failure, Center must re-evaluate MSME schemes: KTR





HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister of IT and Industry KT Rama Rao has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressing disappointment over the failure of the ALL 20 billion Atmanirbhar package and urging the government to look carefully at its strategy to help MSME -sick to survive Covid-19 crisis.

As Minister of Industry in Telangana, I have been very focused on ensuring that MSMEs benefit from the package. However, with a year down the line, I am sorry to mention that the impact of the package has been minimal for this sector that has really faced the burden of pandemic, he said in the letter.

According to the minister, more than 80% of SMEs in Telangana have been negatively affected and 25% have lost significant revenue due to the blockage and overall impact of the pandemic.

He said that as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs was announced and $ 3 million was disbursed for it. At least in Telangana, MSME units did not find anything attractive in the scheme. Each MSME has unique challenges and a single size fits all types of scheme is hardly the answer, he said.

Instead, a financial grant that takes care of all the losses that MSME has suffered due to the pandemic would be more beneficial, he stressed.

He said SMEs continue to face supply chain disruptions and severe labor shortages.

There are two other schemes that also target MSMEs in the Atmanirbhar aid package. One of them is intended for stressed SMEs and the other is for innovative SMEs. Unfortunately, these two have been complete non-beginners not only in Telangana, but as the data reveal, across the country, he added.

KTR said the subordinated debt scheme for stressed SMEs offered little credit and it has been a difficult task for MSMES to apply for because they have to convince the authorities of the commercial viability of their unit, which seems impractical during pandemic.

In addition, corpus fund scheme guidelines intended for innovative MSMEs have not yet been issued. He proposed that the PLI scheme intended for different sectors and large units should be extended to SMEs.







