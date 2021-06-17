Moscow is facing a new aggressive variant of the coronavirus, says the mayor





MOSCOW (Reuters) – Moscow is facing a new variant of the coronavirus that is more aggressive and infectious, and the situation in the city is deteriorating rapidly, its mayor said on Thursday. The Russian capital reported 7,704 new infections on Sunday, more in a single day since December 24th. Authorities confirmed 14,723 cases nationwide, the largest one-day number since February 13. Daily figures have remained high this week. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Friday’s load would be more than 9,000, which would be the most recorded in Moscow since the pandemic began. By early June, the new daily infections had been mostly under 3,000 per month. A new mutation has arrived, a new species is active. The more aggressive the moose, the harder it is to recover, the faster it spreads. It is much more likely to penetrate a person’s immune system, Sobyanin said, according to the RIA news agency. He made the remark while meeting with people working in the restaurant business in Moscow. In separate comments at a government televised meeting, Sobyanin said the city was rapidly increasing the number of hospital beds to treat a potential influx of COVID-19 patients. There are currently plenty of beds available, he said. This dynamic is quite unexpected given that more than 60% of Muscovites have either already been ill or have been vaccinated – it is a large segment of the population … We of course did not expect an increase (in cases), but a decline, said Sobyanin. The head of the consumer health watchdog, who was also at the meeting, said the number of coronavirus cases attributed to the Delta variant, which was first identified in India, is growing significantly across the country. Sobyanin did not say which variant he was referring to. He did not announce any new restrictions to curb the blast, but said they could come. We are very close to tougher decisions – temporary but stricter – in terms of restrictions, Sobyanin said at a meeting with restaurant business representatives. The Kremlin has expressed concern about slow progress in Russia’s vaccination program despite Russia making its Sputnik firing widely available to people in Moscow in December. Moscow authorities on Wednesday ordered public-role workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Sobyanin said the number of people registering for the shooting had tripled on Thursday and that he expected the issue to further increase demand: I think the number will increase every day. Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Anton Zverev; Written by Tom Balmforth; Edited by Peter Graff and Bill Berkrot

