LG forms three-member panel to investigate DTC bus procurement process





New Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal has formed a three-member committee to oversee the procurement process of 1,000 low-floor air-conditioned (AC) buses through the state-owned Delhi Transport Corporation. The procurement process was put on hold by the VET-led Delhi government on June 11, three months after the BJP-led opposition complained to the Cities Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) and LG about the high cost of the annual contract. maintenance (AMC) of these buses. According to an order dated 16 June 2021, from the special (vigilance) secretary of governments Delhi HPS Sran, the committee appointed by LG will be headed by former bureaucrat OP Aggarwal. The committee will review the full tendering process and check for irregularities and will also consider whether prompt procurement can be structured along a better and more efficient model. The committee will submit its report to LG within two weeks. The BJP hit the Delhi government and demanded the resignation of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, in addition to publishing the vigilance committee report. BJP MLA by Rohini Vijender Gupta, who filed a complaint with the ACB on March 12 along with seven BJP MLAs, said the procurement process was put on hold by the transport minister on June 11. He said it was done as LG did formed a committee. But the committee appointed by LG was formed on June 16th. He is deceiving people. We want him to resign and the report of the internal committee on this issue should be made public. However, the Delhi government denied the allegations saying the planning of the bus procurement was only to meet and co-operate with any form of investigation. The Delhi government in the country is very transparent in this matter, said a senior transport official. On March 12, Gupta led seven MLAs and complained to the ACB that the Delhi government plans to spend 875 crore to procure 1,000 new buses under DTC. Showing that the Delhi government is planning to pay ready 3,500 crore for the annual maintenance of these new buses for 12 years, BJP MLAs asked how the cost of maintaining the new buses can be higher than buying them. Hitting the Delhi government for doing little to improve public transport infrastructure in the city, BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the opposition leader in the Delhi assembly, said the existing bus fleet would not be used in September this year as most of buses will be 10 years old. What is the government plan for public transport? The government has said they will procure 5,000 buses. But where are the buses?

