Cornwall faces Covid wave after homeless people ‘cleaned up’ for G7 summit

The G7 Knights have left Carbis Bay now, and the helicopter rotation has once again been replaced by the song of the birds.

But while the steel ring has been dismantled, there has been more hanging over Cornwall this week than a sense of missed opportunity.

As former Prime Minister Gordon Brown accused the summit of unforgivable moral failure as nothing agreed on global vaccination, locals are facing a Covid wave.

The areas around where the G7 summit took place last weekend now show some of the highest levels of infection in the UK, with St Ives and Falmouth exponentially.

Meanwhile, local charities say homeless people were cleared of local hotels to sleep in cars and tents to make room for G7 staff and security escorts and house prices soared as a global television audience admired the white sands and turquoise waters.

What is your point of view? Make your speech in the comments section







(Image: Rowan Griffiths / Daily Mirror)







(Image: Rowan Griffiths / Daily Mirror)



As a $ 90 million G7 ended without addressing the needs of the world’s poorest, food banks in Cornwall are littered with food waste from cupboards and banquets.

Weve had 1,000 chicken legs in the fridge, and about 1,000 vegan rolls, says Monique Collins of DISC (Drop In and Share Center) Newquay, which supports homeless and vulnerable people south west of Cornwall.

There are tons of skones, Victoria sponge and liters of double cream. Take advantage of it all, and you were grateful that you donated it. But yes, it feels wrong. Cornwall could have used 90 million as we got some of the poorest neighborhoods in the country.

Follow all the latest news by subscribing to one of the Mirror newspapers







(Image: Rowan Griffiths / Daily Mirror)



The G7 was unveiled as a heavily styled luxury beach wedding with its summer outfits, champagne and sunsets, and was hailed as Boriss Success Great by the Government.

The irony is not lost on those who are forced to sleep rudely when the hotel rooms offered to them during the pandemic were withdrawn. Adding G7 staff, 5,000 police officers were sent to Cornwall during the summit.

A few months ago, everyone was inside, says Monique. Last week they were all out. These rooms were booked a year ago, so we knew it was coming. Weve had people sleeping in cars, on the beach, in tents, sometimes left by the roadside with their clothes in bags, and staying with the locals.







(Image: Getty Images)



Some people were sent to expensive hotels. Added to that we were almost without Covid down here and now we were facing a massive wave.

Locals say the Cornish housing crisis, already exacerbated by people fleeing cities after Covid, has been fraught with turbo. Becky Draper, a 33-year-old mother of four, is facing deportation to Perranporth, 20 miles from Carbis Bay. It will be our fourth move in five years, she says.

The family is not protected from the eviction ban there is no fault Section 21 because the owner is selling the property.









Her youngest child is two years old, and her partner Joe works long hours as a cook while she is a cleaner. Were there a family of six who were preparing to be homeless, she says.

Not only us this is happening to so many families. Now the local economy is collapsing again because all restaurants and schools are closing with Covid after the summit.

I feel like the G7 has done everything worse for us. A friend has offered us a place on their camping site, but our eviction is in September and I don’t think the kids will love winter in a tent.







(Image: Rowan Griffiths / Daily Mirror)



Newquay hosted the airport for the G7 with about $ 8 million spent on extending the runway for Air Force One. George Duncan, 20, who works as a cocktail bartender, talks to me about self-isolation in the city after coming out positive for Covid last week.

There are at least 12 places including closed schools in the country, he says. I had quite bad symptoms, but not being able to work is worse.

He and his house friend, also in hospitality, were receiving food parcels from DISC Newquay.

During the G7, Rev. Chris Wallis placed a sign in front of his church in St Ives to say: Please remember when discussing the economic recovery from food poverty Covid-19 has quadrupled in this area.

He thinks the G7 visit has turned a difficult situation into a crisis. He showed Cornwall all over the world when house prices are a big concern here, he says. The cost of putting a roof over people’s heads is leading to food poverty. Real estate agents are telling me it ‘s out of control, people calling from outside Cornwall offering 10% off the asking price, unprecedented property.

Meanwhile, one of our food bank customers who recently had a heart bypass had to move into a caravan. Another is sleeping in his car and going to work every day.

Rightmove reported that property searches for Carbis Bay doubled when the summit opened.

I’m also affected by this, says Rev Wallis. I am actually facing eviction myself and have no idea where I can let go.

Cornwall Council says there is no evidence linking the increase in the number of issues to the G7 summit.

A spokeswoman added: The lack of availability of temporary accommodation in local hotels is a seasonal issue which has been exacerbated by the tremendous number of people we are supporting due to the pandemic. We continue to support those affected and offer alternative accommodation when an actual placement has to be completed due to the availability of booking.







Video is uploading Video unavailable Click to play

Tap to play The video will be played automatically soon 8 cancel play now

After meeting last week, Oxfams Max Lawson summed up the G7 failures.

This summit will live in disgrace. Never in the history of the G7 has there been a greater gap between their actions and the needs of the world. We do not need to wait for history to judge this summit a colossal failure, it is clear for everyone to see.

For many in Cornwall, the consequences have already struck.