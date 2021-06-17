Caribbean Refinery must install 18 air monitors to restart -EPA





Oil refinery installations in Limetree Bay are seen in St Croix, US Virgin Islands June 28, 2017. REUTERS / Alvin Baez

June 17 (Reuters) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is seeking the Limetree Bay refinery to install 18 air monitors in St. Louis. The EPA ordered Limetree to suspend operations in May for at least 60 days after a series of incidents contaminated the nearby community’s air and water supply. Read more The Caribbean refinery 200,000 barrels per day resumed operations this year after being in operation for about a decade. The resumption was delayed several times due to problems with the refinery equipment. Since the opening of the facility, residents near St. Croix have complained of breathing problems and headaches. The refinery, backed by private equity group EIG, must develop a plan within 15 days to install nine hydrogen sulfide and nine sulfur dioxide monitors, the agency said. When the refinery resumed operations earlier this year, it was not operating observers for the criteria polluters and said it was not under a legal obligation to do so. The EIG could not be reached immediately for comment. The EPA said five of the sulfur dioxide monitors were already required by its pre-existing permit. Limetree has previously argued that the requirement does not apply, although it agreed to restart the operation of sulfur dioxide monitors. Reuters exclusively reported that observers were not acting in March. “Addressing environmental justice issues is a priority for the EPA,” EPA regional administrator Walter Mugdan said in a statement. Even short-term exposure to elevated levels of sulfur dioxide can damage the human respiratory system and make breathing difficult, according to the EPA. Recently, a refinery incident emitted sulfur dioxide that prompted the closure of local schools after students and staff reported feeling ill and forcing some residents to take refuge in their homes. The EPA sent staff to St. Croix in April to investigate the cause of the odors along with the U.S. Virgin Islands Planning and Natural Resources Department. The National Guard previously found elevated levels of sulfur dioxide near the refinery, where Limetree said its monitoring found none. Read more “The EPA is ready to assist Limetree in understanding its compliance obligations,” Mugdan said. Since the May incident, Limetree has been hit with four class actions by hundreds of St. Louis residents. Croix seeking compensation for property damage and medical monitoring. Mugdan said the EPA recognizes the economic importance of Limetree, which employed 400 people on an island that largely depends on tourism for work. Reporting by Laura Sanicola Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

