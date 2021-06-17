International
Following the initial rush of promoters, reception for COVID-19 vaccines in the Prairies has been growing slowly
The rush to get the initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the Prairies seems to be weakening not stagnating, but it is definitely slowing down with the appropriate population rate taking a first stroke moving around 70 percent in the three provinces.
Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, is warning that the country needs to raise the vaccination game, so efforts are being made to persuade more people to roll up their sleeves.
“We are seeing a kind of saturation of the first doses … and this is a disturbing phenomenon that we need to address,” said Dr. Philippe Lagace-Wiens, a medical microbiologist at St. Louis Hospital. Boniface in Winnipeg.
Timothy Caulfield, a Chair of Canadian Research in Health Law and Policy at the University of Alberta, is seeing the same trend in Alberta. He is optimistic the province could pass 80 percent “if we really try.”
“It will be difficult. It will require us to use every tool at our disposal,” Caulfield said.
Lagace-Wiens and Caulfield say people who have not yet been vaccinated include pandemic deniers, people who are reluctant, and those who face movement, cultural or socio-economic barriers.
Compiled by the Manitoba government polls through opinion polls and online reactions in March estimated that 69 percent of Manitobans were “eager” to get doses as soon as they could.
She said another 12 percent were likely to get the vaccine but were not in a hurry, about nine percent were skeptical and indecisive, and less than 10 percent were confident they would not get a stroke.
The government released updated data this month estimating that the number of better people had increased while all other categories had fallen.
Caulfield said it makes sense that some reluctant people gain as time goes on and they see more of their neighbors getting vaccinated, but noted that it may take time.
“Normalizing this vaccination process … can help people feel comfortable being vaccinated.”
Governments are trying carrots more than sticks to win over hesitants. Manitoba and Alberta are offering lotteries with prizes reaching in the millions of dollars. There are advertising campaigns that encourage people to get a vaccine to protect their loved ones or to help move a province to the point where it can reopen concerts, theaters and major sporting events.
Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe said this week his government will not hold a lottery.
“You can protect your family, your friends, your loved ones and everyone around you from this COVID virus,” Moe said Tuesday.
“If you like gambling, then I would suggest you do not shoot. The price is not what you think.”
Manitoba has targeted some geographical areas where vaccine reception has been low. In the inner city of Winnipeg, a mobile clinic has reached out to the homeless and others facing daily struggles that could make a vaccine a back burn inconvenience.
In some rural areas south of Winnipeg, where vaccinations have been nearly half the Manitoba average, health officials are trying to engage religious and community leaders to bring more people inside.
Doctors Manitoba, the association of provincial doctors, has assigned city councils directly to answer vaccine questions, with two of the four sessions targeting people in southern areas with low vaccine intake.
Lagace-Wiens said the percentage of people who need to be immunized to bring Canada closer to herd immunity is a moving target because of variants that could spread more quickly.
COVID-19 vaccines may eventually become as prevalent as measles shots, which are given in childhood, Lagace-Wiens said, but he added that the current pandemic must be treated first.
“A minimum for our strategy is to get at least 80 percent, 90 percent but … our real goal should be 100 percent immunity.”
