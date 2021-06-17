The Hamas chief meets with senior Moroccan politicians after the Gaza conflict







File photo: Senior Palestinian leader Hamas Ismail Haniyeh speaks during a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people amid an outbreak of Israeli-Palestinian violence in Doha, Qatar, May 15, 2021. REUTERS / Hussein Sayed reuter_tickers

This content was published on June 17, 2021 – 19:39

RABAT (Reuters) – Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh met with Moroccan parliament speakers and opposition politicians on Thursday during a visit to build support for the Palestinian cause as the North African nation improved diplomatic relations with Israel. Haniyeh, who arrived in Morocco on Wednesday for a four-day trip, has already met with Islamist PJD, the largest party in Morocco’s ruling coalition. Morocco agreed in December to improve relations with Israel in an agreement with the United States that included US recognition of Rabat sovereignty over Western Sahara, a region that the Algerian-backed Polisario Front wants to become an independent state. Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza and fought an 11-day conflict with Israel in May, has criticized Morocco for the deal with Israel. Haniyeh’s visit is an attempt to seek wider support for the Palestinians after the Gaza conflict. In Morocco, the visit is seen as a way to show that Rabat still supports the Palestinians, despite more friendly relations with Israel. Haniyeh met with the speakers of the two chambers of the Moroccan parliament and a delegation from PAM, the largest opposition party in parliament. He will also meet other politicians. King Mohammed VI, the highest authority in Morocco, has congratulated the new Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett. The king also supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with East Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital. With parliamentary elections in September, Moroccan political parties want to show their support for the Palestinians following protests last month against the Israeli deal. Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Dine El Otmani held a reception for Haniyeh on Wednesday in his capacity as PJD leader. He said the king promised efforts to establish sovereignty over Western Sahara would not be “at the expense of the Palestinian people”. Gaining international recognition for its sovereignty over Western Sahara is the main goal of Morocco’s foreign policy. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi, Additional reporting by Nidal Al Mughrabi in Gaza; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Edmund Blair)

