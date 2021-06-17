Latest IRCTC News: Indian Railways to Resume 50 Train Services From Today





Latest IRCTC News Today: Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Twitter that Indian Railways plans to resume services of over 50 special trains from June 21st. On the microblogging site, the Union Minister said in the coming days, many railway services are being restarted by Indian Railways. He also said a special summer train is resuming services from Gorakhpur to Bandra Terminus from June 25 as well. The Minister of Railways also released the list of trains along with the tweet, which will last from June 21st until further orders. Read also – Mata Vaishno Devi Katra: Indian Railways to Resume Kamakhya-Katra Special Train From 27 June | Check the details As states eased blocking restrictions, Northern Railways decided to reinstate Shatabdi Special / Special Trains and Railway train services. In particular, the services of these trains were stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read also – IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways to Restore KESTYRE Long Distance Train Services This Week Issuing a statement, Northern Railways said that for detailed information, passengers can contact the toll-free number 139 or visit the Indian Railways Website https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ or the NTES App. Northern Railway has also advised passengers to abide by all norms, PSOs related to Covid-19 when boarding, traveling and at the destination. Read also – Are you planning to travel by train? Indian Railways Will Resume KESTO Special Trains From Today | Details Inside In the coming days, many rail services are starting from Indian Railways. For more information about these trains see: https://t.co/i36wQ5A7t3 Along with this, a special summer train is also starting from Gorakhpur to Bandra Terminus from 25 June. pic.twitter.com/5iHgty4Vk9 – Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 16, 2021 The following train services are being restored: 02011 New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express Special will run daily from 21 June until further notice 02012 Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special will run daily from 21 June 02017 New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express Special will run daily from 21 June 02018 Dehrudun- New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from 21 June 02013 New Delhi-Amritsar Jn Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from 1 July 02014 Amritsar Jn- New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from 2 July 02005 New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from 21 June 02006 Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from 22 June 02046 Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily (except Wednesday) from 21 June 02045 New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express Special to run daily (except Wednesday) from 21 June 02029 New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express Special to run every day (except Thursday) from 2 July 02030 Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily (except Thursday) from 2 July 02265 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jammu Tawi Duronto Exp Spl to run on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday from 2 July 02266 Jammu Tawi-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto Exp Spl to run on Wednesday, Saturday and Monday from 3 July 02462 Shri Mata Vaishnao Devi Katra-New Delhi Sri Shakti Exp will run daily from July 1 02461 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishnao Devi Katra Sri Shakti Exp will run daily from 2 July 04527 Kalka-Shimla Express Special to run daily from 21 June 04528 Shimla-Kalka Express Special will run daily from 21 June 04517 Kalka-Shimla Express Special to run daily from 21 June 04518 Shimla-Kalka Express Special will run daily from 21 June 04505 Kalka-Shimla Express Special to run daily from 21 June 04506 Shimla-Kalka Express Special will run daily from 21 June 04051 New Delhi-Daurai Express Special will run daily from 21 June 04052 Daurai-New Delhi Express Special to run daily from 21 June 04640 Firozpur Cantt – Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar Exp Spl will run daily from 21 June 04639 Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar – Firozpur Cantt Exp Spl will run daily from 21 June 02441 Bilaspur Jn – New Delhi Express Special will take place on Monday and Thursday from June 24 02442 New Delhi-Bilaspur Jn Express Special will run on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 22 June 04606 Jammu Tawi- Yognagari Rishikesh Express Special to run on Sundays from July 4 04605 Yognagari Rishikesh – Jammu Tawi Express Special to run on Monday 5 July 04048 Delhi Jn – Kotdwas Siddhabali Express Special to run daily from 21 June 04047 Kotdwas – Delhi Jn Siddhabali Express Special to run daily from 21 June 04041 Delhi Jn- Dehradun Express Special will run daily from 21 June 04042 Dehradun-Delhi Jn Express Special will run daily from 22 June 04515 Kalka-Shimla Express Special to run daily from 21 June 04516 Shimla-Kalka Express Special will run daily from 22 June 04210 Lucknow-Prayagraj Sangam Express Special to run daily from 21 June 04209 Prayagraj Sangam – Lucknow Express Special to run daily from 22 June 04233 Prayagraj Sangam – Mankapur Jn Express Special to run daily from 21 June 04234 Mankapur Jn – Prayagraj Sangam Express Special to run daily from 22 June 04231 Prayagraj Sangam – Bet Manwar Sangam Exp Spl to run every day (except Thursday and Sunday) from 21 June 04232 Bet – Prayagraj Sangam Manwar Sangam Exp Spl to run every day (except Thursday and Sunday) from 21 June 05053 Chhapra – Lucknow Jn Express Special to run 4 days a week from 1 July 05054 Lucknow Jn – Chhapra Express Special to run 4 days a week from 28 June 05083 Chhapra – Farrukhabad Express Special to run 3 days a week from 29 June 05084 Farrukhabad – Chhapra Express Special to run 3 days a week from 30 June 05114 Chhapra Kachehari – Gomti Nagar Express Special to run daily from 1 July 05113 Gomti Nagar – Chhapra Kachehari Express Special to run daily from 2 July 02595 Gorakhpur – Anand Vihar (T) Express Special to run 3 days a week from 17 June 02596 Anand Vihar (T) – Gorakhpur Express Special to run 3 days a week from June 18 Increase the frequency of the following trains from twice a week to a day: 02458 Bikaner Jn – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express Special will now take place daily from June 18th to June 30th. 02457 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bikaner Jn Express Special will now take place every day from June 20 to June 30 02471 Shri Ganga Nagar – Delhi Jn Express Special will now take place every day from June 18 to June 30 02472 Delhi Jn – Shri Ganga Nagar Express Special will now take place daily from June 19 to June 30 04731 Delhi Jn – Bathinda Kisan Express Special will now take place every day from June 18 to June 30 04732 Bathinda – Delhi Kisan Express Special will now take place daily from June 19 to June 30 02443 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Jodhpur / Degana Superfast Special will now run daily from 19 June 02444 Jodhpur / Degana – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Special will now run daily from 20 June Trains that are resuming services include Shatabdi, Duronto express and many special trains. Furthermore, the list issued by the Railways includes New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi, New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi, New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi, Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jammu Tawi Duronto, Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Shree Shakti Express, Lucknow- Përf Prayagraj Sangam Express. Most of these trains will run every day. It should be noted that during the Corona crisis, Indian Railways had also operated many special trains occasionally for the purpose of festivals.







