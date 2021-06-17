Hairdressers in Ontario want the sector to reopen as some businesses move underground

‘Many provinces will return to normal business operations before Ontarians can cut their hair’ Photo by Lisi Niesner / Reuters

Content of the article Ontario came to the forefront of a three-step opening last Friday where non-core vendors were able to reopen, resume Patio dinners and resume outdoor fitness classes, among others. But one sector is decorating its ongoing closure: personal care services, such as hair salons and beauticians, remain closed until Step 2, which is scheduled to begin on July 2nd. Prime Minister Doug Ford has said he will meet with the top provincial doctor to decide if Ontario can make an earlier move to Step 2. Each step is scheduled to last 21 days, to allow the health system to determine if any stroke of the virus occurs as a result of increased liberties. “No one in this province wants to open up sooner than I do,” he told CTV News. Hair salon owners say their institutions are safe and use ample measures to protect themselves from COVID-19. Stefania Capovilla, a stylist and salon owner in Ottawa, said she and her industry colleagues are ready to reopen with precautions that include capacity limitation, admitting clients by appointment only, screening everyone for COVID-19 , setting up plexiglass barriers and following the public such health measures as masking and hand washing.

Content of the article We are more than prepared when it comes to health and safety, she said. Canada begins to reopen: Free Ontarians travel today to Quebec, Manitoba Stay home and keep getting paid: Jobs not being filled as irritated employers blame COVID payments Capovilla, who also teaches hair styling at Algonquin College, said she has seen people leave the industry after being out for work for long stretches during the pandemic. It has been really hard for their mental health, for their morale, she said. The industry has been closed since April, while salons in hotspots COVID-19 like Toronto and the Peel Region have been closed since November. Kathy Inch, founder of the Hairstylists Association in Ontario, which protects members of the industry, said salon safety protocols have been incredible during the pandemic, but many in the sector are now struggling due to prolonged closures.

Content of the article Wouldn’t it have been safer for everyone to keep us open and working? salon owner Stefania Capovilla The closure has also created an underground economy of salons and spas operating against the rules while listed businesses remain closed, said Inch, who owns a salon in Pickering, Ont. The open secret has been unfair to those who are staying closed, she said, noting that salon owners still have to pay zero-income rent, insurance and operating costs while clients are kidnapped by those who work underground. Capovilla echoed these concerns, saying as she realized that those acting illegally were trying to make a living, keeping the industry closed was putting people at risk. All it has done is create an underground economy of stylists providing unregulated services, whether in their own homes or in people’s homes, she said. Wouldn’t it have been safer for everyone to keep us open and working?

Content of the article Patrick Brown, the mayor of Brampton, Ont., Which is part of the Peel Region, said Wednesday that personal care services should be allowed to reopen this month. (Shutdowns) have created an underground economy and, given the decline of the COVID issue, I believe there is a way to reopen safely before July 2, he said, adding that the industry is closed in his hometown. since 23 November. We have to pick up the pace now, or many businesses will not even manage to reopen Canadian Federation of Independent Business The Canadian Independent Business Federation has also asked the government to add hair salons, barber shops and other personal care services to the list of businesses allowed to reopen in Step 1. At this rate, many provinces will return to normal business operations before Ontarians can even rest. We need to pick up the pace now, or many businesses will fail to reopen, CFIB President Dan Kelly said in a statement last week. The Ontario government said it was taking a cautious approach to facilitating public health measures, based on vaccination rates across the province and improvements in key health system indicators. The highly contagious COVID-19 variants have demonstrated that key indicators can change very quickly and we need to remain vigilant, a spokesman from the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

