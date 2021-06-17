Sunak refuses aid to businesses hit by Covid’s expanded restrictions

Rishi Sunak has ruled out any further extension of support for businesses in the UK, despite the government forcing many to close for an additional four weeks due to rising coronavirus cases.

The chancellor told the Financial Times in an interview that he had considered the possibility of a delay in lifting the blockade when he designed support schemes on Mars.

“What we did was deliberately big and went long in terms of support, we were wrong on the side of generosity,” he said, adding: “We have very clearly said at the time that we would accommodate delays on the map. of the road. “

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision earlier this week to delay the final phase of the blockade by a month means that many businesses – including nightclubs, music festivals and theaters – will not be able to open before the end. of July. Bars and restaurants will have to continue to operate at limited capacity.

Sunak agreed this week to extend a moratorium on evictions of commercial tenants. But he would not bow to pressure to extend other measures such as the furlough scheme, which starts shrinking in July, and easing business rates.

“A typical pub may have received 36,000 cash cash directly from the government this year,” he said. “I know businesses are having a hard time and … I sympathize with that.”

He added that there was “every hope and expectation” that the nightclubs would be able to open and the social distance measures to calm down on July 19, the new date for the complete relaxation of the restrictions prescribed by the government.

Sunak spoke while on tour in northern England to promote the government’s plan to “boost” prosperity across the UK.

In Darlington, he met the first civil servants recruited to work on the new North Treasury campus to be based in Durham County City. He then went to Leeds, to visit the headquarters of the new UK Infrastructure Bank, which will support project investments in sectors including clean energy, transport, digital, water and waste.

The bank will receive an initial capital of 12 12 billion and. 10 billion of government guarantees and will help unlock more than 40 40 billion in private investment, the Treasury said.

“It’s really exciting to see ups and downs in action,” Sunak said. “I want to change the economic geography of our country.”

He said Leeds had a strong financial center and its quality of life had attracted experienced City figures to work in the bank. They include the chair Chris Griggs, former chief executive of British Land, the FTSE 100 property business.

Rishi Sunak in Darlington where he met the first civil servants recruited to work on the new northern Treasury campus in the city © Simon Walker / HM Treasury



The bank will “turbulent” the economic recovery. “It will make a big difference in the lives of many people across the country. It will create jobs, boost growth and help meet our climate ambitions. ”

However, Sunak he refused to bring the UK’s largest infrastructure project to Leeds, as originally planned. The proposed east leg of the HS2 high-speed rail line, which will run from Birmingham to Leeds, is in doubt after the National Infrastructure Commission recommended that it be delayed in favor of priorities for connections between cities in the north and Midlands.

He said the government was considering “the best plan we can effectively present that will make the most difference to people in the shortest time possible”. But he vowed that “the link between Leeds and the south, across the north, across the Midlands will improve, that’s for sure.” The final decision on the eastern leg is expected in the fall.

Asked about the recent rise in inflation, the chancellor said he was convinced it could be kept under control. The price of consumer goods rose 2.1 percent in the year to May, above the Bank of England target of 2 percent.

He said “higher inflation and interest rates are risks from which I have to protect ourselves” and that it was important that “public finances return to a strong position over time”.