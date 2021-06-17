International
BC health officials provide COVID-19 update for June 17th
KP health officials are scheduled to present the latest COVID-19 numbers at 3 p.m. Thursday
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix last addressed the province on Monday when the pair joined Prime Minister John Horganto announcing British Columbiawason’s path to the province’s reopening plan.
The continuing downward trend in case loads and hospitalizations allowed Step 2 activities to be highlighted this week.
These include recreational trips throughout the BC period; external and organized internal gatherings of 50 people; return of indoor fitness classes, team sports and trust services; and extending alcohol service hours to midnight when dining out.
Masks and physical distancing are still mandatory. Indoor personal meetings should remain small: only one additional family or five other people.
Horgansaid on Monday people living in other provinces are not welcome in BC unless they have a compelling reason to travel.
Vaccinate now
More than four million doses of the new coronavirus vaccine have been administered in BC since Thursday afternoon, according to BC Center for Disease Control.
Health officials have stressed the importance of registering for your first dose if you have not already done so.
British Columbians 12 and up can register in three ways:
The province aims for most people to get their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine eight weeks after the first.
NACI recommends againstAstraZeneca
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is recommending that provinces stop administering the AstraZeneca vaccine in most cases even as a boost to people who have already received the first doses of the product.
NACI said Thursday that AstraZeneca recipients should receive a second dose of mRNA vaccine, like those offered by Pfizer and Moderna.
The guideline for diverting AstraZeneca doses from the supply chain comes weeks after NACI, an independent body made up of volunteer experts, said the AstraZeneca vaccine was not the “preferred” product for first doses given its associated risk. with thrombotic immune thrombocytopenia (VITT) a condition that causes blood clots combined with low platelets.
