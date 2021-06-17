The X-Press Pearl is finally placed, expected to be there for months





Published June 17, 2021

Maritime Executive More than two weeks after the container Perla X-Press began to sink in Sri Lanka, the owners of the ship have confirmed that the ship has finally settled to the bottom. The sinking of the burned ship complicates an already challenging rescue situation with predictions that it may be months before the ship is removed. In due course, clean-up efforts and legal investigation continue. In the latest development, Sri Lankan authorities reported that they have arrested the local port agent for the X-Press Feeders in Colombo. Arjuna Hettiarachchi, the head of the local agency, had been summoned by the Criminal Investigation Department to give a recorded statement on the events that led to the boxing fire. The investigation continues to focus on the time when the dangerous chemical leak was discovered and whether it was properly reported to the authorities. Earlier in the week, CID too arrested the captain of Perla X-Press. He was released on bail and ordered not to leave the country. An X-Press Feeders spokesman reports that the rest of the crew from the ship has cleared a quarantine related to COVID. After testing negative for the virus, the crew was relocated to local hotels, but the two sailors injured during the evacuation from the burning vessel remain under hospital care. Sri Lankan Minister of State for Urban Development and Coastal Conservation Nalaka Godahewa, speaking to reporters in Colombo, gave an update on the situation in the devastated country. He said the government wanted the ship to be removed immediately, but that they had been advised by the rescue crew that current weather conditions would make recovery very difficult. The ship is currently landing at anchor outside Colombo at a depth of 21 meters. The plan is to place navigation markers on the dilapidated site until the bulk is removed. “Due to the exposed nature of the anchor in the prevailing Southwest Monsun, it is likely that debris removal can only begin after the SW monsoon has subsided,” advised the X-Press Feeders. The company however has vowed to keep a watch crew from the rescue company on site to monitor debris or any additional signs of contamination. Currently, a gray glow is seen in the water coming out of the vessel. Ship operators are saying it may have been related to the cargo as it was exposed to seawater and so far, none of the water samples have shown signs of oil contamination. Rescue crew speculated that the bunker fuel on board was burning when the fire consumed the ship and that the wreckage could have evaporated. International experts arrived in Sri Lanka to help assess the area of ​​the environmental disaster, supporting teams that had already assisted in the cleanup. In the next cleaning phase, the rescue team will use the side-scanner sonar to search for containers that fell over water during the fire or debris from the boat. With the monsoon season usually lasting until September, the expectation is that the X-Press Pearl will remain at the bottom for months to come.

