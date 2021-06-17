Edwin Poots resigns as DUP leader after party internal revolt

Edwin Poots has resigned as head of the DUP following an internal revolt against him less than three weeks after taking the top post.

the meeting of DUP party officers began on Thursday, with the newly appointed leader facing a major revolt.

Top DUP figures gathered at party headquarters in Belfast amid speculation that Mr Poots could potentially face a no-confidence vote.

The DUP appears to be in an internal turmoil as a significant majority of its previously elected representatives opposed Mr Poots’ decision to appoint a Stormont First Minister.

In a statement tonight, Mr Poots said he would remain in office until his successor is elected.

I have asked the Party Chairman to start an electoral process within the Party to allow a new leader of the Unionist Democratic Party to be elected.

“The party has asked me to stay in office until my successor is elected.

This has been a difficult period for the Party and the country and I have conveyed to the President my determination to do everything I can to ensure that Unionism and Northern Ireland are able to move forward to a stronger country, he added.

This means that Mr. Poots becomes the shortest leader in DUP history.

He was voted as the successor to Arlene Fosters on May 14, following a revolt against the former First Secretary by Mr Poots supporters.

He was officially ratified as a leader on May 27, meaning he officially served only 21 days in the role.

His planned departure follows a dramatic 24 hour in Northern Ireland politics.

A considerable majority of MLAs and MPs voted against his decision to rebuild the power that shares the Executive with Sinn Fein in an internal meeting just minutes before the process of appointing Stormonts leaders to the Northern Ireland Assembly begins.

Members were outraged that Mr Poots pressed for the appointment of his Lagan Valley electoral colleague Paul Givan as Prime Minister after Sinn Fein secured a major concession from the UK Government to pass Irish-language laws in Westminster.

A post-midnight announcement from the Government, which was committed to passing the blocked Westminster laws in the fall if they were not moved to the Stormont Assembly in the meantime, was enough to persuade Sinn Fein to drop his threat not to appointed a First Deputy Minister as joint chairman of the devoted Executive.

The development came after a night of intense talks involving Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and the DUP and Sinn Fein delegations in Belfast.

Many DUP politicians had warned against a Government intervention on such a sensitive displaced issue and were outraged that Mr Poots was still preparing to enter a new coalition on that basis.

A meeting of DUP party officers began Thursday evening at party headquarters in Belfast, amid speculation that Mr Poots could potentially face a no-confidence vote.

Mr Poots left the meeting after 8pm, saying only how he would gather the media before being thrown into a waiting car.

He declined to answer media questions about his leadership and whether he faced a no-confidence motion during the meeting.

The other DUP party officers left the meeting at their headquarters at 8.50pm, all leaving together.

All of them, including senior party figures like Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Diane Dodds, Sammy Wilson and Vice President Paul Bradley, declined to speak to the media as they left.

A statement confirming Mr Poots’ intention to remain in office was issued shortly afterwards.

More to follow …