Private agency, 2 laboratories reserved for false reports of Covid during Kumbh





Uttarakhand police on Thursday filed a FIR against a private agency and two laboratories alleging the issuance of false rapid antigen test reports during Kumbh Mela in Haridwar with a view to making financial gains. This comes after Chief Medical Officer SK Jha filed a complaint with the police citing that a three-member inquiry panel, set up by the Haridwar district magistrate, submitted a preliminary report Wednesday – almost a month after the state health department forwarded a complaint by ICMR on 14 May. The complaint mentioned an Aadhaar person and the cell phone number used for a Covid-19 test despite not collecting a sample. With regard to the CMO complaint, the investigative panel found that the firm made a large number of entries in the same ID sample: such as 3,825 samples collected from a single address and 56 people registered with a single phone number. The firm made false notes to make a profit, the complaint stated. Haridwar SSP Santhil Avodai Krishna Raj S said, In the CMOs’ complaint, an FIR was filed against Max Corporate Service firm Kumbh Mela, and two laboratories including, Nalwa Private Laboratories Limited, Hisar and Dr Lal Chandani La, Delhi. Necessary actions are being taken. SSP said the findings of the panel formed under the Director General of Development were mentioned in the complaint as the basis for the FIR. Kotwali Nagar SHO Rajesh Shah Police said the FIR was filed under sections IPC 269 (negligent action likely to spread life-threatening disease infection), 270 (potentially malignant act to spread life-threatening disease infection ), 420 (fraudulent and dishonest) inciting the surrender of property), 468 (forgery for the purpose of fraud), 471 (using a counterfeit as genuine), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 188 (disobedience to the declared order) properly by the civil servant), and the provisions of the Law on Disaster Management and the Epidemic Diseases Act. Asked about the issue on Thursday, Prime Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said this is before my term. Wo mamla purana hai. The main march with aaya hun. Wo mamla bahut purana hai. . Yeh maine kaha ki mere samay se pehle ka hai (the issue is old. I came in March. The issue is very old … I said this is before my time), said Tirath, adding that he has already ordered an investigation and strict measures will be taken against those found guilty. Tirath Singh Rawat had replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat as CM on March 10 when Kumbh Mela was taking place. Mela officially started on April 1st through an announcement. At least 24 private laboratories were put on the ropes in 14 by the district administration and 10 by the Kumbh mela administration – to conduct random visitor testing.

