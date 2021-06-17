Pornhub sued for allegedly serving non-consensual sex videos





The civil lawsuit alleges that parent company Pornhub MindGeek, one of the largest online pornography companies, is a “classic criminal enterprise” with a business structure set up to make money on non-consensual sexual content claims that Pornhub denies.

The lawsuit was filed by Brown Rudnick LLP on behalf of 34 alleged victims of sexual exploitation, including minors, rape and human trafficking, and is seeking damages and protection for plaintiffs.

MindGeek owns over 100 pornographic websites, production companies and brands including Pornhub, RedTube, Tube8 and YouPorn. Among its various platforms, the company collects 3.5 billion views per month, lawyers said in a press release.

Michael Bowe, the lawyer representing the alleged victims, told a news conference that the online pornography industry “has functioned as an old-school red-light trading district where the rules that apply and should apply have not been enforced.” “

“This is an issue about rape, not pornography,” the complaint reads. Women accuse Pornhub of profiting from videos posted without their consent. The appeal involves only one named defendant. The other 33 women requested anonymity. An anonymous plaintiff in the call said a video of her posted on Pornhub ruined her life. “It is time for companies and individuals who have benefited from non-consensual and illegal content to take responsibility for their crime,” the plaintiff said. “I joined the trial because I seek justice for myself and the countless victims who do not appear.” In a statement to CNN Business, Pornhub said it is reviewing and investigating the complaint. While it “takes seriously any complaints about the abuse of its platform, including those of the plaintiffs in this case,” it denies the allegations regarding the structure of the company. “The allegations in today’s complaint that Pornhub is a criminal enterprise that traffics women and is run as ‘The Sopranos’ are completely absurd, completely reckless and categorically false,” Pornhub wrote. Bowe said he hopes the issue will be “a watershed moment” for the online pornography industry, which “just has not been adequately policed,” he said. The lawsuit is the latest in a series of allegations against Pornhub and MindGeek. Mastercard me Visa V discover DFS In December,ANDblocked customers from using their credit cards to make purchases on Pornhub after a New York Times column accused the website of displaying child abuse and inconsistent sexual behavior. Pornhub has denied the allegations, calling them “irresponsible and blatantly untrue.” Following this action, Pornhub implemented new security policies on its platform in December. The new policies ensured that only verified uploaders could post on the site, videos on the site could not be downloaded and promised a transparency report , among other changes. In February, the site introduced further measures for verification, moderation and detection.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos