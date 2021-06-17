Buhari’s Twitter ban in Nigeria could destroy a national technology transformation

But millions of Nigerians, especially young people, rely on social media platforms. They are trying to use technology and social media to solve local problems in Nigeria, from entertainment to health to fin technology. In 2019, there were about 24.59 million Social network users in Nigeria, a figure projected to grow to 44.63 million users in 2025 as more and more users are able to access the internet and others are beginning to understand the role social media plays in business, creating sites labor, advocacy and politics.

When the Nigerian federal government banned Twitter on July 4, 2020, it paid no attention to the importance of the platform. The only thing that mattered was the bruised self of President Muhammadu Buhari, who felt insulted because his tweet, which he had threatened to treat those who do not behave today in a language they understood was deleted for violation of Twitters policy and his account was temporarily suspended.

In April, Twitter announced it was deploying operations in Ghana. In the statement announcing their decision, the company stated that Ghana is a supporter of free speech, internet freedom and open internet. The movement itself was sudden. During the #EndSARS protests against police brutality, repression and extrajudicial arrests and killings that took place across various states in Nigeria and the diaspora in October 2020, Twitter increased the hashtag, which quickly gained traction and became trendy in many countries, with CEO Jack Dorsey sharing donation links to fund protests across Nigeria. This, in turn, sparked a discourse on social media regulation by Lai MohammedNigerias Minister of Information and Culture and some governors of the north.

Twitter has been at the forefront of the Nigerian social media revolution. She has a big the number of new users, unhindered by the transmission of their opinions. It was particularly critical in organizing and funding the crowd for the #EndSARS protests in October 2020. That may be why the government was quick to decide to ban the lesser provocation.

In the last one interview, Buhari recalled that Nigeria is losing foreign direct investment to neighbors like Ghana. The president was asked what his administration did two years to do to make the country a more competitive and attractive destination for foreign direct investment. The President started by saying, This question was answered when he had this #EndSARS. Remember the young people who wanted to march there and take me away? The implication that the main threat to the country was a threat to him personally speaks volumes.

For young Nigerians, Twitter is not just a platform for organizing or calling for bad governance and stifling politics. Twitter has revolutionized business in Nigeria from customer service to job creation by facilitating the ease of doing business’s campaign promise of the Buhari administration itself.

Many small business owners in Nigeria operate on Twitter, either through targeted advertising or organic engagement. In a country which ranks second in global unemployment, with one rated 13 million young unemployed, such methods are direct means of subsistence and living.

The ban on Twitter is certainly hurting e-commerce and making things even harder for many young Nigerians who have used technology to empower themselves economically in significant ways. says Fareeda Abdulkareem, a McHenry Member at Georgetown University. She said the ban reflects a clear tendency of the government to make efforts to severely regulate the sectors that are essential to the country’s digital economy. Tech, she says, is now responsible for contributing more than 10 percent of the country’s GDP.

The ban on Twitter sends a clear message: This is not a safe place for foreign investment. Deteriorating Nigeria’s reputation as an increasingly volatile political environment that Nigeria is proving to be. Investors will simply choose Nigeria’s neighbor Ghana, as Twitter has done, or South Africa a relatively stable economy.

Foreign investors always pay critical attention to government policy trends before making an investment, says Chidi Odoemenam, a Nigerian corporate lawyer. These policies drive macroeconomic variables such as inflation, exchange rate, political stability, fiscal deficit, unemployment, etc., and these variables ultimately affect the overall performance of an economy and the ability of businesses to thrive.

Nigeria has tried to diversify its economy away from oil dependence in recent years, and technology should be a key part of that. The country is projected to become the largest African technology centerand yet the Nigerian government continues to impose restrictive policies that discourage growth and threaten what would otherwise be a successful transformation.

In January 2020, for example, the Lagos state government announced abruptly okada stop (motor taxi) and bicycles. In-city bicycle salutation services were victims, although startups like Gokada and ORide had raised millions of dollars in funding from international investors who had bought into the idea that Lagos was a fast-growing investment hub.

International investors are looking closely at Nigeria because it is a very attractive investment hub, says Kunle, a technology enthusiast who sought to use a nickname because of his corporate press policies, citing Nigeria’s fintech company Flutterwave, which recently secured $ 170 million from international investors after a Serie C round and is currently valued at over $ 1 billion, but these investors are also looking at government policies.

Kunle says one of the biggest impacts of the ban on Twitter may be the difficulty in accessing funds for Nigerian tech startups. The Twitter ban demonstrates two things: That the rule of law is very weak in Nigeria; and that no business is safe since you are a government policy far from denigrating your business. Weve seen it happen with cryptocurrency.

The ban sends a message of regulatory uncertainty and executive rationality to investors; two factors that discourage investors from making investment decisions. With Nigerians and Nigerian businesses still recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, this ban will further stifle the operation of many businesses that rely heavily on digital media for information sharing, marketing, customer service and telecommuting. , Odoemenam says

The Twitter ban affects customers as much as it does vendors and companies, says Vera, a customer service representative at a Nigerian bank who also sought to use a nickname. In line with COVID restrictions, customers must wait for a longer period of time before accessing banking services. But for many social media users, tweets in a bank do the trick. With the termination of this option, customers will have to adjust their complaints through other channels, and this means that those channels will be blocked, leading to a longer waiting time.

With its ban on Twitter, Nigeria joins China, Iran and North Korea. China can afford to shut down foreign services thanks to its domestic internet scale. North Korea is an area of ​​economic disaster and Iran is deeply unstable. Wanting to get on that list, as a mid-sized developing economy, is a catastrophic move.

Nigeria’s ban on Twitter fails to assess its current economic situation, Odoemenam says. With the state of its economy, Nigeria should have priority in policies that will foster economic recovery and not in the internet firewalls to stifle free speech. We are a third world economy struggling with high levels of insecurity, youth unemployment, a declining economy and political instability. Our realities are completely different from a country like China.