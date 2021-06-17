Israeli officer who killed an autistic Palestinian accused of murder without murder





JERUSALEM A police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Palestinian with autism was charged with murder on Thursday, in a case that brought attention to the issue of police brutality. The family of the 31-year-old victim, Iyad al-Hallaq, expressed disappointment that authorities did not file charges against the officer on a more serious charge. Mr al-Hallaq was shot dead last year on May 30 during his morning trip to a school for adults with disabilities in Jerusalem Old Town. His death sparked comparisons to the murder of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis days ago. And the photo of Mr. Al-Hallaqs rose to many demonstrations in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv over the past year. Prosecutors filed the indictment after being criticized in recent weeks because they had not yet charged anyone a year after the murder.

For decades, attempts to curb violent officers and hold them accountable for their actions in Israel have repeatedly failed. Most complaints of police violence are never investigated, according to the Ministry of Justice. Those that are almost never lead to criminal charges or even disciplinary action. Prosecutors have said they face major obstacles in pursuing such cases, such as police officers refusing to incriminate each other and judges who are sympathetic to officers. Many Palestinians do not bother to file complaints, prosecutors say, because they have so little confidence in the system. The accused officer on Thursday, whose full name has not been made public, could face up to 12 years in prison if convicted. A statement from prosecutors accused him of taking an unreasonable risk by opening fire on Mr. Al-Hallaq, about whom they said he did not take any action justifying the shooting. Khairi al-Hallaq, the victims’ father, protested the murder charge as too lenient, calling it unfair and unacceptable.

I’m angry, he said by phone. The officer deliberately killed my son. Why only a maximum of 12 years behind bars? This is insufficient.

Efrat Nahmani Bar, the lawyer of the accused officers, called Mr. Al-Hallaqs killing a terrible tragedy. But her client was absolutely positive that he was dealing with a terrorist who was risking his life, she said. He was not operating in a laboratory, she added. It all happened very quickly in one of the most dangerous places in the country. Mrs. Nahmani Bar also pointed out to the youth of its clients that he was 19 years old at the time saying he had completed his basic training just a few weeks ago. Mr al-Hallaq, who lived in a small house with his mother, father and sister outside the Old City, aroused the suspicions of police officers one Saturday morning when he displayed some unspecified characteristics in his behavior, making them fear he was a terrorist, according to the indictment. When he disobeyed the officers’ orders to stop, they ran after him. One of them, a commander who would leave the force within days, shot twice in the legs of Mr. Al-Hallaqs while pursuing him but lost, the indictment said.

Mr al-Hallaq turned into a closed area, according to witnesses, he leaned in fear into a corner. Among those watching was one of the teachers from his school. The teacher, Warda Abu Hadid, said she shouted at the officers that Mr. Al-Hallaq was disabled and did not pose a threat, but the indictment does not mention him. When the officer being charged arrived and noticed Mr. Al-Hallaq in the corner, he shot him once in the abdomen, the indictment said. After that, his commander shouted at them to cease fire. One of the officers then asked Mr. Al-Hallaq, in Arabic, Where is the weapon? stated in the indictment. When he did not answer, the officer asked the teacher the same question, to which she replied: What weapon? At that point, the officer who was charged fired a second shot at Mr. al-Hallaq, killing him, according to the indictment. Nitzan Horowitz, a left-wing minister in the newly formed Israeli government, welcomed the decision to charge the officer, calling it necessary to safeguard our moral backbone. But Ayman Odeh, leader of an alliance of three Arab-majority parties, criticized the decision, saying the outrageous and contemptuous accusation allows the killing of any Palestinian who does not look good in the eyes of a police officer or soldier.

Babai i z. Al-Hallaqs said his wife was still struggling to cope with the loss of her sons. People say when time passes, you are able to forget the things that happened, he said. But for my wife, over time, she just remembers our son more.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos