Rodeo athletes competing in the Calgary Stampede will require vaccine proof

CALGARY – Rodeo competitors coming to the Calgary Stampede in July will need evidence of a COVID-19 vaccination as part of the Ottawa isolation and quarantine exemption for international athletes at this event of the years.

According to Stampede spokeswoman Christina Barnes, both Canadian and international athletes, as well as others connected to the rodeo will need to have received at least one hit by June 21st.

The documentation will need to be sent to Stampede before the trip and will need to be ready during your stay in Canada.

The federal government granted a one-time exemption to competitors, support staff and workers from the obligation to quarantine a government-approved hotel after entering Canada earlier this month.

For some it will be a designated hotel, for others it will be another area because they are traveling with livestock, Barnes explains.

Instead, that group will be subject to a modified quarantine and will have to follow local and provincial guidelines in the country.

As part of the exemption, about 160 athletes and support staff will need to enter Canada via Calgary International Airport or the Coutts border crossing.

They will be required to be tested and get a negative COVID-19 result before entry, then they will be tested again after entering Canada.

While awaiting the outcome in Canada, they may need to be isolated in a designated hotel in Calgary. Competitors and support staff will also be tested throughout the 10-day event, as well as anyone who is in close contact with them.

Barnes says the vaccination request was part of Stampede’s field for Ottawa for an exception, but realizes it will restrict some athletes from participating.

Typically, many of them will come to Stampede and return to the US So if they race for the first four days, they will return to the US and compete in several rodeos and return for the finals, “she said.

“That in itself is likely to deter some from coming, but there are currently a couple of world champions on the list.”

Due to travel restrictions and the length of time since the athletes last competed in Stampede, there is currently no complete list of barrel races, so for the first time a qualifier will be held next week.

“It provides the opportunity for local competitions to come, the race for a place in Stampede which has never happened before,” Barnes said.

STAMPED SECURITY

Stampede is also examining evidence of a vaccination or COVID-19 negative test for guests to attend in several locations, including Nashville North.

The tent is an important musical place on earth, but this year it will have a new look and location.

A canopy in the canopy style will be used to allow more air flow and social distancing. The tent has also been set up near the Grandstand this year and will host a strong lineup of Canadian artists including Dean Brody, The Reklaws and James Barker Band.

Vaccination and testing requirements are among the many safety plans Calgary Stampede has set to restore the 10-day fair since it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Earlier this week, organizers unveiled their plans that include testing and camouflaging protocols for front-line staff and volunteers, on-site capacity limits and additional staff for cleaning and tidying up.

Stampede is expected to take place from 9 to 18 July.