



Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar held talks on the situation in Afghanistan during two stops in Doha this week, the Foreign Ministry said, referring to his meetings with Qatari leaders and US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad. According to sources, Mr Jaishankar discussed ways for India and other countries involved in the reconciliation process to co-operate through the withdrawal of US troops in the coming months and in the post-withdrawal situation. He met with Qatar’s National Security Adviser and Foreign Minister, who are key to the process while the Taliban are based in Doha, in two separate meetings during his transit during flights from Kuwait and return from Kenya. US Spl representative for reconciliation in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad happened to be in Doha during EAM visit and he called on EAM to inform him about the latest developments in Afghanistan, MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi told reporters at a press conference . Mr Khalilzad was on a visit to the region including Kabul, Doha and Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan’s capital) where he discussed withdrawal plans. The Istanbul process, which was proposed by the US for further Afghan-Taliban talks that would eventually have included India and other countries, seems to have stalled for the time being, as the Taliban refused to participate. India has been concerned about the slowdown in talks as well as an increase in violence against civilians in Afghanistan by the Taliban in recent weeks, indicating that the Taliban are seeking to control more areas even as the US completes its withdrawal and military transfer. bases before September of this year. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s proposal to build a new military mission in Afghanistan with Pakistan and Hungary, which he discussed during talks with President Biden at the NATO alliance meeting on Tuesday, is likely to raise eyebrows in Delhi. According to reports, Turkey has made an effort to use its forces to maintain key security installations including Kabul Airport. When asked, the MEA declined to comment on the Turkish proposal and the possible entry of Pakistani troops into Afghanistan as part of a joint peacekeeping mission following the NATO withdrawal. We can only speak for ourselves. India has been pro-development, pro-democracy, pro-human rights, pro-progress. It is hard for the people of Afghanistan to judge each of their partners on how the actions of each of their partners have affected the people of Afghanistan, says a covert critique of Pakistan’s role in supporting the Taliban and terrorism in Afghanistan. Sources said that the talks between Mr. Jaishankar and Mr. Khalilzad focused on India’s role in development projects as well as a role in vaccine supplies. India has played a very important role in the economic and social development of Afghanistan in the last two decades. “He will continue to play a vital role as we work together, and together with the rest of the international community, to help Afghans achieve the peace, security and economic well-being they desire and deserve,” he wrote. Khalilzad, who was appointed by former US President Donald Trump to his role, and held by President Biden, following Tuesday’s meeting.

