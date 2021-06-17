Iran says nuclear talks are closer to a deal, Russia says much work remains to be done





DUBAI (Reuters) – Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on the resumption of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are closer than ever to an agreement, but key issues remain to be negotiated, the top Iranian negotiator said on Thursday. PHOTO PHOTO: Iran’s Supreme Nuclear Negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, attends a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, September 1, 2020. European Commission EbS – EEAS / Manual through REUTERS / Photo File Iran and the six world powers have been negotiating in Vienna since April to work out steps to get both sides. The United States withdrew in 2018 from the pact, under which Iran agreed to halt its nuclear program in exchange for lifting many foreign sanctions against it. We have made good, tangible progress on various issues …. we are closer than ever to an agreement but there are still crucial issues under negotiation, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was quoted as saying on television. Al Jazeera. Araqchi said Iran’s presidential election on Friday would have no effect on the negotiations and the Iranian negotiating team will continue the talks despite domestic policy. The sixth round of talks resumed on Saturday with the remaining parties to the agreement – Iran, Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany and the European Union – meeting in the basement of a luxury hotel. The U.S. delegation to the talks is housed in a hotel across the street as Iran refuses face-to-face meetings. Ever since former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal and reinstated sanctions on Iran, Tehran has launched countermeasures, including rebuilding enriched uranium reserves, a possible route for nuclear bombs. “We want to make sure that what happened when Trump withdrew from the deal will not be repeated by any other US president in the future,” Araqchi told the pan-Arab satellite television network. Russia’s envoy to the talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, added a note of caution, saying progress had been made in recent days but the talks were difficult. Some difficult and time-consuming topics still remain unresolved, he said. France’s foreign ministry said Wednesday that there were still significant disagreements. In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price reiterated the U.S. view that the Vienna talks had progressed since they began in April, but that challenges remained, saying he could not set a time frame for the current round. may end. He declined to say whether Araqchis or Ulyanovs’ assessment was more accurate. We made progress between rounds one and six, but … I do not want to be final in embracing one rating over another, he said. Iran’s new president is expected to name his cabinet by mid-August. The term of incumbent President Hassan Rouhanis ends on August 3rd. Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and editorial staff in Dubai; Additional Reporting by Arshad Mohammed in Washington Edited by Alistair Bell

