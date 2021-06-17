Eastern Ontario Chief Physician Wants Ontario to Wait 21 Days Before Entering Step 2





OTTAWA – The Eastern Ontario health official wants the Ontario government to adhere to the three-week deadline in the Reopening Roadmap plan before easing further restrictions to allow more time for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Prime Minister Doug Ford plans to meet with Chief Health Officer Dr. David Williams to discuss whether Ontario can make an earlier move to Step 2. The Ontario three-step plan released in May stated that the province must stay in each phase for at least 21 days. Step 1 started in Ottawa on June 11, meaning Step 2 is scheduled to start on July 2. Speaking to CTV News at Five, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said he would like Ontario to wait full three weeks before easing restrictions. “I would stick to 21 days,” said Dr. Roumeliotis. “We are seeing an increase in sewage numbers in Ottawa as well as in other parts of the province. We are concerned about Delta.” On Thursday, Ontario added Hamilton, Simcoe-Muskoka and the Durham Region to the Delta Hotspot list, which means that adult residents in those areas have the right to book their second vaccine sooner. Dr. Roumeliotis said the full wait of 21 days before moving on to Step 2 would allow the province to raise vaccination numbers. “So I think it’s worth two extra days of sacrifice not to open earlier just to give us enough time to be able to ensure that the (COVID case) numbers are down and that we continue the process. our vaccination, “said Dr. Roumeliotis. “You know, we’re vaccinating 200,000 people a day, so a three- or four-day change would make over half a million people give a second dose.” On Thursday, Dr. Williams said he would do it alone consider accelerating Step 2 from “a day or two”. “There is an end to the journey in the eye,” Williams said. “Let ‘s make sure we get there safely, instead of doing something careless or reckless along the way.” To enter Step 2 under the reopening plan, 70 percent of adults must be vaccinated with one dose and 20 percent vaccinated with two doses. When Ontario moves to Step 2, indoor gatherings of up to five people are allowed, along with outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people. Here is an overview of what is allowed in Ottawa in Step Two of the reopening Roadmap: Outdoor dinner for up to six people per table

Essential retail with 50 percent capacity

Non-core retail capacity at 25 percent

Personal care services where face masks can be worn all the time

Outdoor cinema and performing arts with capacity limits

Outdoor boat tour operators

Tours and outdoor tours with capacity limits

Leagues and outdoor sports events

Public libraries with capacity limits

Water parks and amusement parks with capacity limits

Rural fairs and exhibitions with capacity limits With files from Sean Davidson of CTV News Toronto







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos