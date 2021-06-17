The prime minister to take Covid blow today, says she is happy with the delivery

Despite the fact that only 7.7 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is pleased with the progress of the immunization program.

There are over 340,000 people in the country who have been fully vaccinated, and some time next week, the millionth dose is expected to be administered.

“I’m pleased with that progress,” Ardern – who will be getting her first vaccination today – told Morning Report.

Yesterday, she said the country was at the “107 percent target” as she revealed details about the spread of vaccines in Group 4.

The vaccine is currently being given to Group 3 – people who are at high risk of developing Covid-19. They must be 65 years of age or older and meet other criteria such as having a basic health condition.

In South Auckland, half of those over 65 have not yet been vaccinated, despite being eligible.

Ardern would not respond directly when asked if she was happy with that result.

Instead, she said: “I want everyone who has the right to be vaccinated. But I will not give to those who may not have come out before a difficult time.”

Group 3 includes about 1.7 million people, and only 34,000 have been fully vaccinated.

“It’s a big group of people. It made no sense that I think we would finish that group within a week of the qualifying opening. We are looking forward to joining that group during July as well.”

New Zealand has previously been ranked the second slowest country of Covid-19 vaccines in the OECD.

Recently, the OECD said “The pace of vaccination needs to be accelerated to reduce the risk of new outbreaks and pave the way for full border reopening in 2022.”

Commenting on the slow spread criticism, Ardern said: “We are one of the very few countries that have chosen to use Pfizer as a vaccine that we will use mainly for our entire population. Not many countries are doing it. This means that we have different delivery schedules.

“However, most countries, many, many countries, are looking to complete their vaccine distribution in a similar time frame … when it’s important when you’re done, because when you’re done you start to see those opportunities.”

No one should guess that opening the borders would mean lifting all restrictions and returning to pre-Covid-19 life, Ardern said.

“Looking around the world at the moment, everyone has some form of demand, whether it’s pre-launch testing or vaccination certificates. What does a good distribution of solid vaccines mean … we can start to change some by restrictions.

“We can start looking, for example, at some low-risk countries and say we may not have the same quarantine requirements for you that we might otherwise have. So that gives us more opportunities while we still save. the freedom we have. “

As for the level of vaccination he might be able to start at, Ardern said: “We asked the questions of a group of experts we brought together, led by Professor David Skegg because that is the exact question we are asking. ourselves – At what point will we have enough vaccinated people to feel comfortable changing some of our systems? ‘.

“They are working on it for us, so once we have some of the answers, we will make them public soon.”

Contacting qualified people

We have the contact details of about 90 per cent of New Zealand through health care providers. And what we are telling people is that we will use … a national reservation system called book my vaccine. So people when they become eligible will receive an email, a text, a phone call, however they usually communicate with their health provider they will receive notification.

“It then gives them the opportunity to go online and book their vaccination.”

Those who were not so easily contactable could go online and enter their details into the system in order to be contacted.

There was no cut-off date for vaccines for those available, she said.

When the program switched to another group, the previous group or groups were still eligible.

“We want to keep those numbers high, we want to get them acceptable. The measure of success for me will be if we vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible by the end of the year.

“Yes I want all those who have the right to be reached as soon as possible.”