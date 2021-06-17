Israeli army strikes Gaza for second time this week after incendiary balloons cause eight fires in southern Israel





Overnight on Wednesday, the IDF struck what it said were Hamas military compound and meeting places for the Khan Younis and Gaza brigades of the militant organization that rules Gaza. Those airstrikes, the first since the ceasefire took effect last month, were in response to incendiary balloons which ignited 20 fires in fields across southern Israel.

Less than 48 hours later, as balloons continued to be dropped from Gaza, the IDF carried out another series of airstrikes late Thursday night. The IDF said they targeted military compositions and a launch site belonging to Hamas.

As a sign that both Israel and Hamas were interested in preventing a full-scale escalation, Hamas did not respond to Wednesday’s airstrikes with rocket launches. However, the situation along the Israel-Gaza border remains fragile and a miscalculation by either side could spark an immediate and serious escalation in an environment that has not returned to a state of calm following last month’s fighting. Earlier Thursday evening, the IDF Chief of Staff conducted an assessment of the situation, including the possibility of a resumption of hostilities between Israel and Hamas. Hamas spokesman Abd Al-Lateef Qanoua told CNN, “The invasion will not be able to establish any equation and what this occupation cannot achieve in the last aggression, it will not be able to achieve it by fear. our people and by bombing empty lands. “ Ignition balloons Ignition balloons are relatively simple contractions – helium balloons that often look like children’s birthday party decorations, attached to explosives or devices that have been pre-lit in a fire. Militants launch balloons from Gaza and winds from the Mediterranean Sea help bring them to Israeli territory. As militants have sent balloons to Israel for years, the Israeli military response to airstrikes in Gaza is a new escalation. Israeli officials said it was part of a message to Hamas that any provocation would be met by force. Former Finance Minister Israel Katz, who was in the cabinet during the most recent conflict with Gaza last month, said that after the operation, “we decided to change the rules”. “For every attack in Israel, there will be targeted assassinations and widespread attacks on Hamas targets,” he wrote on Twitter.

Reporting contributed by CNN Hadas Gold.

