Londoners to gather in Victoria Park as part of National Call to Action Against Islamophobia





The Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) is organizing a National Call to Action Against Islamophobia on Friday, June 18, with Canadians being asked to gather across the country to demand concrete action against Islamophobia. In London, Ont., Where four members of a Muslim family were killed on June 6, 2021, in what police have described as a hate-motivated and targeted attack, people are encouraged to gather at the Victoria Park gang shell at 5 p.m. Friday afternoon. Read more: Petition urges government to establish ‘National Day Against Islamophobia’ At all events, the MAC says that “everyone is encouraged to wear a green and purple ribbon and women to wear a purple hijab or scarf in solidarity with all Muslims in this fight against Islamophobia.” A Facebook post that shares images for event in London, Hijabs for Harmony, says participants “of all ages, genders, ethnicities and faiths are welcome”. Attendees are also required to adhere to COVID-19-related health protocols. The story goes down the ad The MAC says immediate action is needed to “destroy all forms of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred”. Read more: Islamic Relief Canada compiling messages of hope for London survivor, Ont. ATTACK “The attack in London is a tragedy that has awakened every Canadian to the reality of Islamophobia in our country and so we must act now,” says CEO Sharaf Sharafeldin. Trends Ontario reports 370 new cases of COVID-19, another daily vaccination record

The MAC adds that it supports the forthcoming National Emergency Summit on Islamophobia and is pushing for action including legislation, budget allocations and policy changes. Read more: Deputies unanimously support the call for the extraordinary summit on Islamophobia after London, Ont. ATTACK The suspect accused of killing four members of a London family, Ont., Is facing terrorism charges in the case. Nathaniel Veltman was already facing first-degree charges and attempted murder. New allegations alleging the attack was a terrorist act were uncovered on Monday. Salman Afzaal, 46, Madiha Salman, 44, Yumna Afzaal, 15, and Talat Afzaal, 74, were killed in the attack. Fayez Afzaal, 9, was the only survivor. The story goes down the ad with files by Stewart Bell and Catherine McDonald of Global News















