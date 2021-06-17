Allahabad High Court Refuses to Protect Married Woman in Direct Relationship





Allahabad High Court has refused to give protection to a woman, who left her husband and was in a direct relationship, saying this goes against the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act. During a hearing Tuesday, a Kaushal Justice Court Jayendra Thaker and Dinesh Pathak noted that they failed to understand how such a petition could be allowed as it allows lawlessness in society. Rejecting the claim, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the applicants. He ordered the cost to be deposited by the couple directly with the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority. The court oversight came in response to a request filed by the couple. The woman is still married. Also considering the fact that both applicants (the couple) were adults, Bench noted, Can we give protection to people who want to perform what can be said to be an act that is against the mandate of the Hindu Law on Marriage? The court said while Article 21 of the Constitution allows a person to have freedom, the same must be within the scope of the law. The couple, from the Aligarh district, in their prayer sought guidance for the husband and other respondents not to interfere and disrupt the peaceful living relationships of the applicants by adopting austerity measures. The woman stated that she is the legally married wife of her husband with whom she no longer lives. The court noted that she for whatever reason had decided to leave her husband. Can we allow them to be in a direct relationship under the guise of protecting life and liberty? tha stola. It said whether her husband had committed an act that could be considered a criminal offense under section 377 of the IPC (unnatural offenses), which she never complained about, are debatable matters of fact. There is no FIR. How such a petition could be allowed to allow lawlessness in society, the court said.

