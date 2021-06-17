Babis Anagnostopoulos Arrested for Murder of Caroline Crouch in Athens





For more than a month, Babis Anagnostopoulos has insisted that a group of thieves tortured and killed his wife in front of their 11-month-old daughter. The 32-year-old Greek pilot said the horrific May 11 murder of 20-year-old Caroline Crouch occurred after three intruders entered their home near Athens and tied her up. Before leaving with 10,000 bucks, the thieves held a gun to the head of his daughters before killing Crouch, Anagnostopoulos claimed. according to local media reports. Together forever. Have a nice trip, my love, Anagnostopoulos wrote in Greek on Instagram on May 16, alongside a photo of the couple on their wedding day. But in a sensational turn, the Greek Police said on Thursday said Anagnostopoulos had confessed to the murder of his British wife while being questioned about discrepancies in his story. The confession and arrest came just hours after a memorial service was held on Alonnisos Island for Crouch. After the service ended, Anagnostopoulos was brought to the Attica police headquarters for additional questions, police spokesman Apostolos Skrekas said his statements had begun to unravel as the evidence was uncovered. However, we waited for the memorial service to end and then the 32-year-old man was transferred to GADA. That might have happened yesterday, but we respected his desire to attend the memorial service, Skrekas said Authorities, however, have been skeptical of Anagnostopoulos’ tale since May. Evidence at the crime scene gave no fingerprints or DNA to support a robbery. The suspicions only worsened after authorities discovered that data from Crouchs clock reported at the exact moment her heart stopped beating, which was later than the deadline Anagnostopoulos had given. Local news reports state that police also discovered that security cameras from the home were missing memory cards, erasing critical moments in the alleged crime. Police also found that Anagnostopoulos had suspicious activity on his cell phone at the exact time of the murder despite his claim he was tied up and immobile. Earlier this month, police asked the public for patience after admitting they had not yet found an entrance car or any suspects in the alleged crime, New York Post reported. There is new evidence that requires explanations. The facts of the investigation cannot be held high. For this reason, a homicide division group went to Alonnisos today, Skrekas said Thursday, shortly before police announced Anagnostopoulos’ alleged confession.







