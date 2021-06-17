FIR against PVT agency, 2 laboratories in the false case of Covid tests | Dehradun News





Dehradun / Haridwar: Haridwar police on Thursday filed a first intelligence report (FIR) against Delhi-based Max Corporate Services, the private scanner agency for conducting nearly 1 loop of false Covid tests during the Kumbh mills in Uttarakhand and two private laboratories that had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with.

The private agency had billed the health department Rs 3.8 crore, with most of the bills on behalf of testing conducted by Nalwa Laboratories in Hisar, said Dr Arjun Singh Sengar, Kumbh mela health officer.

Speaking to TOI, Dr JP Nalwa, owner of Nalwa Laboratory, said no one from the lab had gone to Kumbh. We had canceled My Memorandum in April with Max Corporate Services. We were not involved in any trials in Haridwar and did not receive any money from the Uttarakhand government or agency. Our names and letters have been misused, he said.

The other laboratory in question, Dr. Lachandani Labs in New Delhi, claimed that all the tests they performed were authentic. We will cooperate with the investigation, said owner Dr. Mohit Lalchandani.

All three parties are reserved under the various sections of the Epidemic Act, 1897, the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 188 (sentence for disobeying an announced order). properly by a public servant), 420 (fraud), 468 (forgery) and 471 (fraudulently using any electronic document or electronic register).

The FIR was registered based on a complaint from Haridwar Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr SK Jha. It is clear that a serious crime was committed with the intent to steal government money under the Disaster Act by making false notes, Jha said in his complaint. FIR, a copy of which is with TOI, reads: Maximum Corporate Services generated over SRF ID (identification number which is unique to each Covid test) between 13 April and 16 May and the positivity rate of these samples was was found to be 0.18% which is much lower than the positivity rate at Haridwar at the time which has raised suspicions that these must be fake notes made by the firm in question.

The complaint also noted that over 50,000 reports were uploaded to the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) portal between May 1 and May 16 even though the Kumbh festival had ended by April 30. The agency was tasked with conducting tests in key mela areas during the Kumbh festival from April 1st to April 30th.

FIR further said, When collectors of samples registered at the firm were called, they said they were not affiliated with any of the road laboratories. It is clear that the false entries of the sample collectors were also made by the respective firm.







