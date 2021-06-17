Rising vaccination in South Korea adds momentum to Asia

South Korea is on track to inoculate three-quarters of its 52 million people against Covid-19 over the next three months as vaccine distributions by East Asian governments gather momentum following early delays.

Seoul health officials unveiled plans Thursday to expand its vaccination program to the general public after inoculating 13 million people, a quarter of the population, two weeks ahead of schedule.

The rise in vaccinations comes as Asian countries, which outperformed Europe and the US in their initial responses to the coronavirus pandemic, fell behind their Western counterparts this year in securing and delivering strikes.

The East Asian efforts were attributed to the lack of local manufacturers of Covid vaccines as well as inertia on the part of policymakers following their early success in suppressing the virus.

A strong response to rising exports and signs of inflationary pressures have masked weaker domestic recoveries across the region between continued social distancing and travel, tourism and mass events restrictions.

Analysts at the Société Générale describe China’s lack of acceleration in domestic consumption in particular as “a major concern”, with the country’s retail and service sectors still underperforming and export recovery moderated.

Seoul is in talks with other governments over the rapid easing of travel restrictions as the vaccination machine picks up pace.

“The downturn in the services sector – travel, retail, restaurants and hotels – makes it difficult to create a positive cycle for the economy, despite strong exports,” said Park Chong-hoon, head of research at Standard Chartered in Seoul.

South Korea will also allow citizens to be vaccinated with various strokes as part of a plan to navigate supply shortages and achieve its herd immunity target by November. This means that around 760,000 people, including healthcare workers who initially received Oxford / AstraZeneca strokes, can get their second dose with a BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine.

“Things seem to be going as planned by the government, with little public resistance to vaccinations,” said Kim Tak, a professor of infectious disease at Soon Chun Hyang University Hospital.

South Korea’s vaccination rate has surpassed that of neighboring Japan, despite Tokyo’s rush to inoculate citizens ahead of the July Olympics. While both countries had barely started their campaigns in April, cumulative doses per 100 people in South Korea have increased in the last 30 days, compared to just over 20 in Japan.

China, which also suffered initial delays, has administered more than 900 million doses for its population of 1.4 million.

Recommended

Jeong Eun-kyeoung, head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, said 80 million doses would arrive in South Korea in the third quarter of the year, including 10 million doses in July.

“There is hope to return to normal life. . . “But we can not stop the virus from spreading in the community with the current rate of vaccination,” Jeong said.

To encourage vaccination, South Korea is introducing incentives such as allowing vaccinated people to go outside without masks and be exempt from restrictions on meetings of more than four people. Inoculation sites are also expanding into companies with their own medical facilities.

Local trust has been fueled by a series of trade deals between South Korean biopharmaceutical groups and leading foreign vaccine developers.

SK Bioscience has been contracted to manufacture AstraZeneca strokes for both domestic and export use. He also signed a license agreement with Novavax to produce 40 million doses for South Korea as well as a contract production agreement for global supply.

Samsung Biologics, the country’s largest maker of pharmaceutical contracts, plans to start production of Moderna vaccines in the second half of the year for South Korea and the global market, excluding US Another biotechnology, GL Rapha, will produce doses of Russian Sputnik V for global use.

Additional reporting by Sherry Fei You in Beijing

<>