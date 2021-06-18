Direct COVID updates: CMO Paul Kelly says Australians taking the first dose of AstraZeneca should not cancel the second dose





CMO encourages people to take the second dose of AZ We are listening fromChief Medical Officer Paul Kelly on changes to the AstraZeneca vaccine advice. He said people should feel “very confident about what we know about this vaccine … which is that it is very effective”. “The other important message today is any of the almost four million people who have had the first dose of AstraZeneca should not cancel the second dose. It ‘s really important to get that full protection and take two doses. “We know from information from the UK, where they are ahead of us about giving second doses, that it is a much lower rate of this rare but sometimes serious side effect in that second dose, if the first dose worked well “This is my message today. If you are over 60, AstraZeneca is available, do not cancel your appointment, go ahead. If you have had a first dose of AstraZeneca, whatever your age, make sure you go ahead and have it talk with your GP if you are concerned but do not cancel your reservation for the second dose. “For those between the ages of 40-59, Pfizer is available. Make that appointment and get that Pfizer kick.”

