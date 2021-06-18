Nicaragua denies entry to New York Times reporter amid escalating crisis





MEXICO CITY A New York Times reporter was denied entry to Nicaragua on Thursday amid a nationwide crackdown on media and civil society in the Central American nation. Anatoly Kurmanaev, who recently joined the Timess Mexico City office after years of covering Venezuela, had his ticket to Managua canceled by the airline he was traveling in a few hours before the flight left after Nicaraguan authorities refused to allow entry. Mr Kurmanaev had met all of Nicaragua’s legal and health requirements for entry. This is an example of the increasingly common challenges faced by journalists around the globe for the role they play in ensuring a free and informed society, said Michael Slackman, assistant editor of Timess for Internationals. Attempts to silence journalists should be of concern to everyone. Mr Kurmanaevs’ denial of entry into Nicaragua appears to be an escalation of government attacks on independent media amid a coup by President Daniel Ortega, who returned to power in 2007 after leading Nicaragua’s revolutionary government from 1979 to 1990.

More than a dozen opposition politicians, business leaders and civil society leaders in the country have been arrested in the weeks leading up to the November 7 general election, in which Mr Ortega is seeking his fourth presidential term. On Sunday, the government added 13 Nicaraguan news outlets, including the nation’s largest publications, to a criminal investigation aimed at opposition leaders for alleged money laundering, treason and disobedient conspiracy. More than 20 journalists have been questioned by prosecutors in recent weeks over the case. Human rights activists and journalists said the investigation is an attempt to eliminate independent news coverage in the country. At least one of the journalists interviewed, Mara Lilly Delgado, a correspondent for the US-based network Univision, was told by prosecutors that she was under investigation, although authorities did not specify the charges.

The money laundering investigation focuses on opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro, who until recently was the head of a local freedom of expression organization that received funding from the US. Ms. Chamorro was placed under house arrest this month, just hours after announcing plans to compete against Mr. Chamorro. Ortega in the next elections.

The latest attack on freedom of expression seems to go beyond previous governments’ crackdown on repression in 2018, when police brutally staged large-scale protests against Mr’s rule. Ortegas. At the time, most international news media, including the Times, were allowed to enter the country to cover the unrest. In October, the government passed a Cybercrime Law, which allows authorities to detain any journalist for publishing what they consider to be fake news. Three Nicaraguan journalists have been threatened with the law ever since, and some of the country’s journalists have gone into hiding. Media freedom groups have become increasingly concerned about the crackdown, which threatens to turn what had already been one of the most restricted regions of media environments into a dark information zone at the height of a political crisis. The Daniel Ortega government has used increasingly open tactics to silence critical voices, said Natalie Southwick, program coordinator for Central and South America and the Caribbean on the Committee to Protect Journalists. Denial of access to international reporters shows that the Nicaraguan authorities are redoubled their efforts to restrict access to information and control the story.

This week, the crackdown on the opposition reached the highest levels of Nicaragua once the elite of pro-government business. A senior banker and former ally of Mr Ortega was arrested on Tuesday and banking authorities on Thursday froze the accounts of 13 prominent business executives.

There is a continuing political shock in Nicaragua, of a kind that should be unimaginable in this hemisphere, said Bradley A. Freden, the U.S. envoy to the Organization of American States in REMARKS following the adoption of a resolution by organizations condemning the repression on Tuesday. The government did not give a reason for denying the entry of Mr. Kurmanaev. After his ticket was canceled, he spoke with Vice President Rosario Murillo, Mr Ortega’s wife and a government spokeswoman, asking that he be allowed inside. She replied saying only, Thank you for your interest in an email. The intimidation of journalists in Nicaragua comes as governments around the world are increasingly encouraged in their efforts to suppress dissent and suppress freedom of speech. On Thursday, police in Hong Kong arrested five executives of a pro-democracy newspaper, the Apple Daily. On Wednesday, a freelance reporter working for The Times was released from a Zimbabwean jail, three weeks after his arrest on charges of wrongfully aiding two Times reporters in the country report. Last month, Belarus arrested a dissident journalist after forcing him to fly Ryanair into the country’s airspace. In March 2020, China said it would expel American journalists working for The Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.

