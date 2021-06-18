The Sarasota Memorial ICU is COVID free for the first time in over a year





SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota Memorial Hospital is celebrating an important moment in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. For the first time in more than a year, the hospital intensive care unit has no COVID-positive patients. The epidemiologist of the hospital, Dr. Manuel Gordillo, revealed that the ICU was Wednesday without COVID. He admits, he was overwhelmed with emotion. “It struck me that, uh, this is a great moment,” said Dr. Gordillo. “This is an important moment. “At that point in time you almost lose it, and you have to compose yourself and keep working.” Dr. Gordillo diagnosed the first case of COVID-19 in Florida in February last year at another local hospital. He says we have come a long way since that point and we have learned a lot along the way but we have not yet come out of the woods. “It was only in December or January when the vaccine finally arrived that we finally saw the real light at the end of the tunnel; we found a solution, “said Dr. Gordillo. “We are happy to say that Sarasota has embraced the vaccine. However, there are some out there who are waiting for the right time to be vaccinated. “This would be a perfect time to get vaccinated.” Fauci: US to spend $ 3.2 billion to develop COVID-19 antiviral pills

Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 2,600 COVID-positive patients have been hospitalized in SMH. Two hundred and fifty-four of those patients died. The hospital ICU remained clean of positive COVID patients on Thursday. “Obviously it can be something that only lasts for a day or two, but nowadays we will take every positive moment and a moment like this I think is historic for us with everything that has happened,” said Dr. Gordillo. “All we have experienced is simply something that is a great moment and something we really need to celebrate.” The highest enrollment in the COVID ICU unit was returned in July last year when 31 people were admitted. The highest overall COVID enrollment in the hospital was 130 patients, including those in the ICU.

