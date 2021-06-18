Almost 70% of Irish people know someone who tested positive for Covid-19





Most people in Ireland who choose to get a Covid-19 vaccine are doing so to protect themselves and others.

About seven in 10 people in Ireland know someone who tested positive for Covid-19, according to a new study.

When asked if they wanted to get the Covid-19 vaccine, only 6% said they did not want to be vaccinated. The Eurobarometer survey found that support for the vaccine in Ireland is the fourth highest in the EU. The most popular reasons for choosing to get the vaccine were ending the pandemic, protecting relatives and others from getting Covid, protecting them from the virus, being able to spend time with loved ones and traveling. Of those who would decide to take the blow, 83% agreed that the benefits outweigh the potential risks with 79% saying they believe EU-authorized vaccines are safe. About half of respondents think Covid-19 vaccines should be mandatory by 72% citing it as a civic duty for everyone to get vaccinated. The vast majority of people agreed that a vaccine is the only way to end the pandemic and over two-thirds said they did not understand why people are reluctant to get vaccinated. Those who said they wanted to get the vaccine later or not at all greatly said they were concerned about possible side effects and that the vaccines had not been adequately tested. Half of this group believe the pandemic will end soon while 59% believe their risk of contracting Covid-19 is low to non-existent. Two-thirds said the risk posed by the virus is exaggerated. Almost 65% of all those respondents reported that they were satisfied with the way the Government has handled the spread of vaccinations. Health professionals, doctors, nurses, pharmacists and health authorities are the most reliable source of pandemic information for the Irish. About 30% trust the Government to provide reliable information and 12% trust the media. When it comes to providing reliable information Covid-19, only 5% said they trust social media online.

