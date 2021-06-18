Northern Ireland Largest Party Exercises Leader after three weeks





Democratic Unionist Party leader Edwin Poots is stepping down as leader of Northern Ireland’s largest political group after just three weeks amid a revolt that calls into question the future of the power-sharing executive in Belfast. Thursday’s announcement came hours after the UK government said it would push laws through Parliament in London giving more weight to the Irish language – a policy resisted by the DUP but a condition of Sinn Fein that it continue power sharing. Poots then sparked an uprising within his party by appointing DUP’s Paul Givan to serve as First Minister alongside Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Fein’s nominee for first deputy minister. His departure adds to the growing pressure on the DUP, which has seen its support drop in opinion polls like Brexit, and the economic border in the Irish Sea that came with it, disrupted trade and led to violence. In April, the party ousted Arlene Foster as leader, in part for her role in creating a barrier between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK The departure of the Poots is a “total catastrophe” for a party that was only recently the dominant force in Northern Ireland politics, according to Peter Cardwell, a former special adviser to the two Northern Ireland secretaries in the UK government. “Now you have a party that is thinking, if there were an election tomorrow, if they were also the third largest party in Northern Ireland after Sinn Fein and the Alliance party,” Cardwell said. Poots’s only legacy “is that an Irish Language Act will now definitely happen – something many DUP members and voters will be by no means happy about.” It is unclear whether Givan will remain as the first minister. His removal could lead to the collapse of the Northern Ireland Assembly. Elections for the ousted government are expected to be held next year. In a statement, Poots said he would remain as party leader until his successor is elected. Among the contenders expected to replace him is Jeffrey Donaldson, a more moderate figure leading DUP lawmakers in Westminster. it narrowly lost the May leadership election by 17 votes to 19 for the Poots. Donaldson was among those who signed an email to Poots earlier today asking him to stop appointing Givan, according to RTE. Other signatories included former Vice President Nigel Dodds, who was seen as a contender to replace Foster and Sammy Wilson, the broadcaster said. “Donaldson would not have made the Poots mistake,” said Edward Burke, an assistant professor of International Relations at the University of Nottingham who is studying the Brexit effect on British-Irish security relations. “His political acumen of what the base will or will not tolerate has rarely failed him.” Northern Ireland prepares for another week of unrest: Questions and answers The political quarrel has already begun. Friday’s meeting of the North-South Ministerial Council – a joint body established under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement – was postponed at the request of Belfast, the office of Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said in a statement. The meeting in Armagh City, Northern Ireland, would be attended by Givan and O’Neill. – With the help of Dara Doyle Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

