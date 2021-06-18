



Police have cordoned off part of Great North Rd in central Auckland to protect the public as hundreds of gang members descend for a funeral procession. Hundreds of gang members, including Head Hunters, Rebels, King Cobras, Killer Beez, Mongrel Mob, Sons of Samoa and other gangs have formed a massive line of hundreds of bicycles outside St. Josephs Catholic Church. JASON DORDAY / Sende Scenes on the Great North Road as gang members descend for a funeral. Auckland is preparing for a large motorcycle procession which will follow the funeral of a patched Hunter Mayor who died in police custody at the weekend. Taranaki Fuimaono, 43, was facing drug charges when he was arrested. He died in custody by police overnight Saturday in Auckland. stuff realizes that Fuimaono died after undergoing a medical event. JASON DORDAY / Sende Mourners gather outside St. Joseph’s Church in Gray Lynn. JASON DORDAY / STUFF / Sende Police are on site at Great North Rd. The gang members began to leave the funeral home in front of the mass procession to the funeral at Mangere Lawn Cemetery. or stuff the reporter at the scene said the sound of the engines was deafening and Great North Rd was completely blocked. As the funeral was closing just before noon, police blocked Great North Rd citing public safety. Police monitoring a large funeral procession in Auckland have cordoned off part of Gray Lynn Road as a precaution to ensure the safety of members of the public in the area, said Inspector Jacqui Whittaker. To help manage traffic jams in the area, Police have placed temporary cordons on Great North Road between Williamson Ave and Coleridge Street. JASON DORDAY / Sende Mourners gather for the funeral. The cordons are also in place on Crummer Road and Coleridge Street. Police want to reassure the community that these cordons are a precaution to ensure the safety of all drivers traveling around the area. Police are continuing to monitor the situation to ensure the procession was conducted in a safe manner for all road users. A construction manager at a nearby site, whose crews have stopped to see the extraordinary scenes of hundreds of gang members coming together, said the road has not been so smooth since Covid. JASON DORDAY / Sende A Head Hunters funeral procession on the Great North Rd approaches St. Josephs Catholic Church in Gray Lynn. Shortly before 10 a.m., gang members began arriving en masse at the Gray Lynn Catholic Church. Several patched members of King Cobras’s central Auckland chapter are also on stage to pay their respects. The meeting is quiet and orderly. There was no apparent police presence until about 11 a.m., when the police eagle helicopter began circling and local patrols began to fly regularly. Police said in a statement that they will actively monitor a funeral procession which is expected to have a large presence of members of the patched gang on Friday. JASON DORDAY / Sende Killer Beez gang members gather for Gray Lynn’s funeral. At 10.20am, a considerable number of patched Hells Angels, allies of the Hunters Head, arrived at the funeral home on their bicycles mainly Harley Davidson. At 10.40am, as mourners continued to gather outside, a significant contingent of Killer Beez members in their white pieces returned, their engines igniting some car alarms. JASON DORDAY / Sende Killer Beez members ride the Great North Road. Contingents of major outlaw motor gangs in Auckland continue to arrive at the church before the funeral. Upon arrival of the procession, in front of the car, the Rebels Outlaw MC came into force, along with several other gang members. A small number of Mongrel Mob members are present, but the gathering is dominated by Hunters Head. JASON DORDAY / Sende Mourners gather outside St Joseph’s Church in Gray Lynn for the funeral of a patched Hunter Mayor who died in custody. JASON DORDAY / STUFF / Sende Police have taken over traffic along Great North Rd. Large numbers of riders are expected to travel through Auckland throughout the day, said Inspector Jacqui Whittaker. We are aware of previous incidents involving gang processions, where dangerous driving behavior has been displayed by some of the riders, which has put several times involved and the wider community at risk. Chris Mckeen / Stuff A member of the Head Hunters arrives for the funeral of Gray Lynn. Do you know more? Email [email protected] Whittaker said officers will monitor the event to ensure the safety of all road users and take appropriate action if any dangerous unsafe behavior occurs. Chris Mckeen / Stuff Gang members gather before the funeral for Taranaki Fuimaono. READ MORE:

The public is encouraged to report on behavior to the Police through 105. In November 2020, Auckland was the site of another large funeral procession for the gangs, resulting in 200 reports of violations. JASON DORDAY / Sende Members of the Hells Angels gang are also present. A large funeral procession involving gang members on the north coast of Auckland caused controversy in the local community. (Video first published in November 2020)

