Japan to lift state of emergency except in Okinawa









ANI |

Updated: June 18, 2021 5:28 AM ISSHT

Tokyo [Japan], June 18 (ANI): The Japanese government has officially decided to end the coronavirus emergency on Sunday for nine of the 10 prefectures covered. Seven of the nine prefectures will have concentrated restrictions until July 11th.

NHK World reported that the government also decided to extend the state of emergency for Okinawa Prefecture until July 11 because the health care system there remains protracted.

The decision came at a meeting of the government force on Thursday afternoon. Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, Health Minister Tamura Norihisa and Nishimura Yasutoshi, the minister in charge of the coronavirus response, were among those who attended. Tokyo and Osaka are among the seven prefectures where the state of emergency will be replaced by strict restrictions involving concentrated steps.

Such restrictions to prevent the spread of infections now exist in five other prefectures. The government plans to complete them in Gifu and Mie prefectures on Sunday, while extending them for Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures until July 11.

Specifically, for the period until July 11, the state of emergency will be in force only for Okinawa Prefecture. Concentrated restrictions will apply to Tokyo and the nine prefectures, which are Hokkaido, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Aichi, Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto and Fukuoka.

For Tokyo and the nine prefectures, governors must ask local pubs and restaurants to close by 8 p.m. Japan reported 781,526 cases of the coronavirus on Thursday. (ANI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos